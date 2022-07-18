Lam Chu Tai Chinh launched the new policies of installment loans on their online platform.

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lam Chu Tai Chinh is a financial website that only collects loan applications from licensed companies and guides and recommends suitable loans for customers. It is not a bank, financial company, or insurance company. In the recent development, the online company has launched new services for borrowing money that go into three categories:

Borrow Money Quick:

A quick loan is a financial solution of the day supported by super-fast money lenders based on Fintech technology with low-interest rates, simple documents only ID cards, accepting wrong debt customers, and disbursing quickly in a short period.

Fast loan applications of the day support loan with a limit of VND 500k - VND 15 million, quick disbursement to a bank account from 5 - 30 minutes of approval. Customers only need to be Vietnamese citizens aged 18-60 and have a minimum income of 3 million VND/month to be able to apply for a loan.

Quick Loan Via App

Quick loan via the app is a quick loan with just an ID card that customers only need at the lending application on CH Play or App Store and install it on their phone to apply for a loan.

Quick Loan on Website

Quick loans on the website are customers who directly access the website of the lender to register with many outstanding advantages such as:

Borrow money quickly according to available instructions

No personal information is infiltrated

Feedback from the consulting team promptly

Quick loan processing

There are many advantages of Fast Loans with ID cards, including Simple Profile, Quick Disbursement, Bad Debt Customer Support, Flexible Loan Limit, Prestigious Fast Loan Support Unit, and Quick Loan Low-Interest Rate.

Borrow Money Online:

A quick online loan is a solution that only requires ID without collateral and registers 100% online on smartphones under the P2P Lending model (peer-to-peer lending) supported by lenders—reputable online loans.

Borrowing money online supports fast financial solutions within the day with a loan limit of VND 500,000 - VND 10,000,000 only with an ID card, disbursed directly through a bank account after loan approval.

Borrowing apps are applications that support online loans installed on mobile phones (smartphones) by downloading from CH Play (for phones using the Android operating system) and AppStore (for phones using the iOS operating system). Loan support units often develop online loan applications in parallel with the registered version on the website.

Borrowing money through the app is a form of loan that many customers choose to register for its convenience and speed in the process of approval and disbursement. Online loan website support customers to apply for an online loan right in the browser—website of a loan service provider by clicking on the link to borrow money online. With online loans on the Web, customers can do it on phones, laptops, desktops, tablets, etc.

Borrowing Money Instalment

An installment loan is a form of unsecured consumer loan in which the monthly payment amount includes both principal and interest and is divided equally by the total number of installments according to the loan contract. Installment loans help solve short-term financial needs with loans with flexible limits from VND 500k - 70 million with preferential interest rates.

Financial companies and banks often support monthly installment loans for individual customers who need loans for shopping, consumption, bill payment, or other purposes that are not contrary to regulations. Banking and the law. Currently, there are two most popular forms of monthly installment loans:

The first is installment loans or consumer loans in installments at financial companies/banks.

The second is to borrow money quickly; users must pay monthly installments at online money lending organizations.

Intending users must visit the official website https://lamchutaichinh.vn/ for further information.