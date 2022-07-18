Parker Seminars to Host NeuroCon 2022 Event on Parker University Campus July 29-30

Dallas, Texas, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From July 29-30, 2022, join Parker Seminars for an exciting in-person, two-day event designed specifically for healthcare professionals! Attendees will learn from and network with well-known worldwide leaders who specialize in disorders of the nervous system. Sessions are centered around a superior integrative approach to supporting research and application for treating neurological disorders.

Taking place on the Parker University campus in Dallas, Texas, attendees will hear from industry experts and speakers, earn CE hours, and network with each other and exhibitors.

Parker Seminars is excited to announce that its keynote speakers include Max Lugavere (New York Times Best-Selling Author and host of the No.1 iTunes Health Podcast, “The Genius Life”), Kimberly Noble (Professor of Neuroscience and Education at Teachers College Columbia University), Tali Sharot (Neuroscientist and Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience at University College London and MIT), and Octavio Choi (Board-certified Forensic Neuropsychiatrist and Clinical Associate Professor in the Psychiatry Department at Stanford University School of Medicine).

NeuroCon 2022 will provide attendees with the expertise needed to equip themselves and their patients with the most relevant knowledge for maximizing the brain’s potential. To learn more or sign up, visit neurocon.parkerseminars.com.

About Parker University

Parker University, the fourth-fastest growing college in Texas and the fastest-growing college in Dallas, was founded in 1982 by Dr. James William Parker (formerly Parker College of Chiropractic). Today, Parker University has more than 1,800 students and more than 35 academic programs, including its famed chiropractic program, as well as master’s degrees in neuroscience, clinical neuroscience, strength and human performance, and functional nutrition. Currently, Parker University’s chiropractic cohort is the second largest of any campus in the world. Parker University has been recognized as a Great College to Work For®, one of the 25 Fastest-Growing Colleges in the U.S., and as a recipient of the 2021 FutureEdge 50 Awards.

Attachment