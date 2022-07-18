Teresa Bryce Bazemore Named One of Savoy Magazine’s 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLBank San Francisco) president and CEO Teresa Bryce Bazemore has been named one of Savoy magazine’s 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America. The annual listing showcases African American executives, influencers and achievers who demonstrate an exemplary record of accomplishments and influence while working to better their community and inspire others.

The honorees will be recognized at a reception Tuesday evening at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library in Washington, D.C., and will be profiled in the summer issue of Savoy magazine.

“Savoy is proud to present the 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America. In this issue, we assembled an elite representation of African American men and women who have been recognized for their executive and business leadership in national and global-leading corporations,” said L.P. Green II, publisher of Savoy magazine. “These innovative trailblazers have led efforts to foster growth for some of the country’s highest-performing companies throughout and beyond the U.S. market.”

Bazemore, who joined FHLBank San Francisco in March 2021, is a seasoned leader with more than 25 years of executive experience building and leading both mortgage insurance and services businesses. Prior to her appointment to FHLBank San Francisco, she served as president of Radian Guaranty, and she also held general counsel and executive positions at Nexstar Financial Corporation and the mortgage banking line of business at Bank of America.

At FHLBank San Francisco, she draws on her wealth of experience in the housing finance industry to explore viable solutions to complex and persistent challenges facing the Bank’s member-lenders and the customers and communities they serve. She has been a driving force behind the response to the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and the disparities it has highlighted. In leading the Bank’s effort to make communities more equitable and resilient, she has pursued new initiatives aimed at closing racial gaps in homeownership and wealth-building and has advocated for greater support for infrastructure projects.

Bazemore received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia and her law degree from Columbia University. She is a former member of FHLBank Pittsburgh’s board of directors and currently serves on the boards of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc., and T. Rowe Price Funds. Her professional appointments have included the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia Economic Advisory Council, Fannie Mae National Advisory Council, and Consumer Advisory Council of the Federal Reserve.

Savoy’s full 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America listing is available online, exclusively at savoynetwork.com. The summer issue of Savoy magazine is available for purchase online at www.savoynetwork.com/shop and Amazon.

About Savoy

Savoy magazine is a national publication covering the power, substance and style of African American lifestyle. From entertainment to sports, business to politics, design to style, Savoy is a cultural catalyst for the African American community that showcases and drives positive dialogue on and about Black culture. Savoy is published quarterly and distributed via subscriptions and newsstands worldwide.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco

The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco is a member-driven cooperative helping local lenders in Arizona, California, and Nevada build strong communities, create opportunity, and change lives for the better. The tools and resources we provide to our member financial institutions — commercial banks, credit unions, industrial loan companies, savings institutions, insurance companies, and community development financial institutions — foster homeownership, expand access to quality housing, seed or sustain small businesses, and revitalize whole neighborhoods. Together with our members and other partners, we are making the communities we serve more vibrant, equitable, and resilient.

