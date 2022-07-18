Altus Group to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 11, 2022

TORONTO, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus Group” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a market leading Intelligence as a Service provider to the global commercial real estate industry, announced today that it plans to release its second quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2022 after market close on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Altus Group executives Jim Hannon, Chief Executive Officer, and Angelo Bartolini, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. (ET) the same day to review the financial results and discuss corporate developments.



Q2 2022 Results Conference Call & Webcast Date: Thursday, August 11, 2022 Time: 5:00 p.m. (ET) Webcast: altusgroup.com (under Investor Relations) Live Call: 1-800-319-4610 (toll-free) or 416-915-3239 (Toronto area) Replay: A replay of the call will be available via the webcast at altusgroup.com.



