Bank OZK Celebrates 25th Anniversary of IPO

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 17, 2022, Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) (the “Bank”) marked the 25th anniversary of its initial public offering (“IPO”) and trading of its shares on the NASDAQ stock exchange.



“We are proud to be celebrating our 25th anniversary as a public company,” said George Gleason, the Bank’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our track record as a public company has been highlighted by excellent asset quality, efficiency and profitability throughout our transformation from a $287 million asset bank at our IPO to the nearly $27 billion asset financial institution we are today. As we mark this important milestone, we thank our team members for the outstanding service they provide to our customers every day and thank our shareholders for their continued support.”

Since its IPO, the Bank has delivered a total shareholder return of 5,869%, for a compounded annual return of 17.8% assuming reinvestment of common stock dividends and has been recognized numerous times as the top performing bank nationally in its asset size.

ABOUT BANK OZK

Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations with over 240 offices in eight states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, New York, California and Mississippi and had over $26.56 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2022. Bank OZK can be found at www.ozk.com and on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn or contacted at (501) 978-2265 or P.O. Box 8811, Little Rock, Arkansas 72231-8811. Member FDIC.

