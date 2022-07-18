CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Second Quarter 2022 Key Financial Performance Metrics
|Net Income
|ROAA
|Net Interest Margin (FTE)
|Diluted EPS
|ROE
|$15.5 million
|1.12%
|3.52%(1)
|$0.31
|10.15%
LEAWOOD, Kan, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB), the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank, today reported operating results for the second quarter of 2022, with second quarter net income of $15.5 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, and year-to-date net income of $32.4 million, or $0.64 per diluted share.
|CEO Commentary:
"In addition to our announcement about our planned acquisition of Central, we produced a very strong quarter of organic loan growth. We also invested in talent to support our continued success by filling key roles with both internal promotions and adding high-caliber talent from the outside,” said CrossFirst’s CEO and President, Mike Maddox. “We remain highly focused on credit quality, and we are committed to managing through a challenging economy while delivering for our clients and stockholders.”
|2022 Second Quarter Highlights:
- Announced on June 13, 2022, an agreement under which CrossFirst Bank will acquire Central Bancorp, Inc.’s bank subsidiary, Farmers & Stockmens Bank (“Central”), in an all-cash transaction
- $5.7 billion of assets with 6% operating revenue growth compared to the second quarter of 2021
- $179 million or 4% of total loan growth from the previous quarter and $290 million or 7% loan growth from the same quarter last year; excluding PPP loans(2), loan growth was $195 million from the previous quarter or 5% and was $473 million or 12% from the same quarter last year
- Continued improvement in credit quality during the second quarter of 2022 as evidenced by the decrease in non-performing assets to total assets ratio from 1.09% at June 30, 2021 to 0.54% at June 30, 2022
- Return on Average Assets of 1.12% and a Return on Equity of 10.15% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022
- Net Interest Margin (Fully Tax-Equivalent)(1) of 3.52% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to 3.14% for the same quarter last year
|Quarter-to-Date
|Year-to-Date
|June 30,
|June 30,
|(Dollars in millions except per share data)
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Operating revenue(3)
|$
|50.9
|$
|48.2
|$
|99.0
|$
|93.4
|Net income
|$
|15.5
|$
|15.6
|$
|32.4
|$
|27.6
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.64
|$
|0.53
|Return on average assets
|1.12
|%
|1.10
|%
|1.18
|%
|0.97
|%
|Return on average common equity
|10.15
|%
|9.86
|%
|10.30
|%
|8.84
|%
|Net interest margin(1)
|3.46
|%
|3.08
|%
|3.35
|%
|3.02
|%
|Net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent(1)(4)
|3.52
|%
|3.14
|%
|3.41
|%
|3.07
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|57.36
|%
|53.61
|%
|57.46
|%
|52.06
|%
|Non-GAAP core operating efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent(2)(4)
|55.08
|%
|53.34
|%
|55.83
|%
|51.51
|%
(1) The Company changed the annualization method on the available-for-sale securities portfolio from Actual/Actual to 30/360 and moved the unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities from an interest-earning asset to a non-interest earning asset. All periods presented reflect this change.
(2) Represents a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 5. Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of these measures.
(3) Net interest income plus non-interest income.
(4) Tax exempt income is calculated on a tax-equivalent basis. Tax-free municipal securities are exempt from federal income taxes. The incremental federal income tax rate used is 21.0%.
Income from Operations
Net Interest Income
Interest income was $52.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 9% from the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of 11% from the previous quarter due to higher average loans outstanding and higher interest rates. Average earning assets totaled $5.4 billion for the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of $92 million or 2% from the same quarter in 2021. This decline in average earning assets was largely driven by a decrease of $210 million in average interest-bearing deposits in other banks, the impact of which was outweighed by the increase of $29 million in average loans and the associated loan yield increase.
Interest expense for the second quarter of 2022 was $6.1 million, slightly lower than the second quarter of 2021 and 32% higher than the previous quarter. Average interest-bearing deposits decreased to $3.4 billion in the second quarter of 2022, a 13% decrease from the same prior year period. The cost of funds increased from the previous quarter to 0.50%, compared to 0.39% for the first quarter of 2022, driven by the higher interest rate environment.
Net interest income totaled $46.7 million for the second quarter of 2022, which was 8% higher than the first quarter of 2022, and 10% higher than the second quarter of 2021. Tax-equivalent net interest margin increased to 3.52% in the current quarter from 3.29% in the previous quarter and 3.14% in the second quarter of 2021. The tax-equivalent adjustment, which accounts for income taxes saved on the interest earned on non-taxable securities and loans, was $0.8 million for the second quarter of 2022.
Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income decreased $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2022 or 28% compared to the same quarter of 2021 and decreased $0.7 million compared to the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in non-interest income compared to the previous quarter was due to a $1.1 million decrease in credit card fees and $0.1 million decrease in swap fee income, partly offset by a $0.3 million increase in letter of credit fees and $0.1 million increase in service charge income. The decrease in non-interest income compared to the same quarter of 2021, was primarily due to $1.8 million in income from bank-owned life insurance proceeds received last year.
Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2022 was $29.2 million, which increased 13% compared to the second quarter of 2021 and increased 6% from the first quarter of 2022. Salaries and benefit costs were lower in the current quarter by $0.8 million compared to the prior quarter. Furthermore, professional fees increased $0.3 million and data processing expenses increased $0.3 million, partly offset by a slight decrease in software and communication expenses. Compared to the same quarter in the prior year, salaries and benefit costs were $1.4 million higher mainly due to increased hiring for market expansion and increased incentive expenses. Additionally, software and communication expenses increased $0.2 million, and data processing expenses increased $0.4 million, offset by a $0.7 million decrease in foreclosed assets. The other non-interest expense increase for the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to increases in travel and meeting expenses and employee separation expense of $1.1 million.
CrossFirst’s effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2022 was 21%, as compared to 17% for the second quarter of 2021 and 20% in the first quarter of 2022. The 4% effective tax rate increase compared to the same quarter in the prior year was primarily due to the $1.8 million in income from bank-owned life insurance proceeds received last year, which was not subject to tax. For both comparable periods, the Company continued to benefit from its tax-exempt municipal bond portfolio and bank-owned life insurance. The tax-exempt benefit diminishes as the Company’s ratio of taxable income to tax-exempt income increases.
Balance Sheet Performance & Analysis
During the second quarter of 2022, total assets increased by $190 million or 3% compared to March 31, 2022, and increased $397 million or 7% compared to June 30, 2021. Total assets increased on a linked quarter basis primarily due to a $179 million increase in loans. The year-over-year increase was due to increases in loans of $310 million and cash and cash equivalents of $57 million. Non-interest-bearing deposits increased $53 million compared to March 31, 2022, and increased $345 million from June 30, 2021. During the second quarter of 2022, available-for-sale investment securities decreased $27 million to $696 million compared to March 31, 2022 primarily due to unrealized losses from interest rate increases. The securities yields increased 7 basis points to a tax equivalent yield of 3.07% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the prior quarter.
Loan Results
During the second quarter of 2022, the Company produced an increase in average loans of $105 million compared to the first quarter of 2022, and an increase of $29 million or 1% compared to the second quarter of 2021. The linked quarter increase in average loans was primarily a result of growth in the commercial and commercial real estate portfolios. Net of PPP loans, average loans grew 3% compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Loan yields increased 28 basis points to 4.28% during the second quarter of 2022 and increased 29 basis points compared to the same prior year quarter.
|2Q22
|1Q22
|4Q21
|3Q21
|2Q21
|QoQ
Growth
($)
|QoQ
Growth
(%)(1)
|YoY
Growth
($)
|YoY
Growth
(%)(1)
|(Dollars in millions)
|Average loans (gross)
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|1,532
|$
|1,434
|$
|1,328
|$
|1,233
|$
|1,221
|$
|98
|7
|%
|$
|311
|25
|%
|Energy
|241
|274
|290
|311
|341
|(33)
|(12)
|(100)
|(29)
|Commercial real estate
|1,399
|1,327
|1,272
|1,213
|1,203
|72
|5
|196
|16
|Construction and land development
|581
|593
|579
|611
|633
|(12)
|(2)
|(52)
|(8)
|Residential and multifamily real estate
|609
|604
|612
|659
|659
|5
|1
|(50)
|(8)
|Paycheck Protection Program
|20
|42
|84
|147
|296
|(22)
|(52)
|(276)
|(93)
|Consumer
|56
|59
|56
|57
|56
|(3)
|(5)
|-
|0
|Total
|$
|4,438
|$
|4,333
|$
|4,221
|$
|4,231
|$
|4,409
|$
|105
|2
|%
|$
|29
|1
|%
|Yield on average loans for the period ending
|4.28
|%
|4.00
|%
|4.17
|%
|4.00
|%
|3.99
|%
|(1) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported percent disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in millions as disclosed in this release may not produce the same amounts.
Deposit & Other Borrowing Results
During the second quarter of 2022, the Company experienced a decrease in average deposits of 2% compared to the previous quarter, and a 4% decline in average deposits compared to the second quarter of 2021. The deposit reduction for the quarter was driven by decreases in transaction deposits and time deposits. As a result of the increasing interest rate environment, the Company had an increase of 11 basis points in the overall cost of deposits during the second quarter of 2022, and the cost of interest-bearing deposits has increased 6 basis points over the last twelve months.
|2Q22
|1Q22
|4Q21
|3Q21
|2Q21
|QoQ
Growth
($)
|QoQ
Growth
(%)(1)
|YoY
Growth
($)
|YoY
Growth
(%)(1)
|(Dollars in millions)
|Average deposits
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|$
|1,150
|$
|1,157
|$
|1,058
|$
|910
|$
|802
|$
|(7)
|(1)
|%
|$
|348
|43
|%
|Transaction deposits
|507
|586
|543
|511
|665
|(79)
|(13)
|(158)
|(23)
|Savings and money market deposits
|2,334
|2,303
|2,272
|2,276
|2,385
|31
|1
|(51)
|(2)
|Time deposits
|560
|587
|662
|752
|869
|(27)
|(5)
|(309)
|(36)
|Total
|$
|4,551
|$
|4,633
|$
|4,535
|$
|4,449
|$
|4,721
|$
|(82)
|(2)
|%
|$
|(170)
|(4)
|%
|Cost of deposits for the period ending
|0.42
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.33
|%
|0.38
|%
|0.41
|%
|Cost of interest-bearing deposits for the period ending
|0.56
|%
|0.41
|%
|0.43
|%
|0.47
|%
|0.50
|%
|(1) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported percent disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in millions as disclosed in this release may not produce the same amounts.
At June 30, 2022, other borrowings totaled $298 million, as compared to $228 million at March 31, 2022, and $284 million at June 30, 2021.
Asset Quality Position
Non-performing assets decreased to $30.8 million due to a $5.4 million decrease in non-accrual loans. The decline is attributable to decreases in non-accrual commercial and industrial and energy loans. The non-performing assets to total assets ratio decreased from 1.09% at June 30, 2021 to 0.54% at June 30, 2022. Classified loans increased slightly during the second quarter due to some grade changes in the commercial and industrial portfolio, but remained in an acceptable range at 12.1% of total capital plus the allowance for credit losses.
The allowance for credit losses was $56 million or 1.23% of outstanding loans and 202% of non-accruing loans at June 30, 2022. The combined allowance for credit losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded commitments (“RUC”) was $61 million or 1.35% of outstanding loans and 221% of non-accruing loans at June 30, 2022.
The allowance for credit losses to total loans decreased to 1.23% at June 30, 2022 from 1.27% at March 31, 2022. The improvements in credit metrics compared to June 30, 2021 were primarily driven by upgrades in COVID-19 impacted segments and the Energy portfolio. Net charge-offs were $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2022 and were consistent with the prior quarter. The charge-offs for the current quarter were primarily related to commercial and industrial and energy credits. The following table provides information regarding asset quality.
|Asset quality (Dollars in millions)
|2Q22
|1Q22
|4Q21
|3Q21
|2Q21
|Non-accrual loans
|$
|27.7
|$
|33.1
|$
|31.4
|$
|48.1
|$
|54.7
|Other real estate owned
|1.0
|1.0
|1.1
|1.1
|1.7
|Non-performing assets
|30.8
|35.6
|32.7
|49.8
|58.1
|Loans 90+ days past due and still accruing
|2.2
|1.5
|0.1
|0.5
|1.8
|Loans 30 - 89 days past due
|16.6
|15.9
|3.5
|37.6
|18.8
|Net charge-offs (recoveries)
|1.1
|1.1
|0.8
|1.3
|2.6
|Asset quality metrics (%)
|2Q22
|1Q22
|4Q21
|3Q21
|2Q21
|Non-performing assets to total assets
|0.54
|%
|0.64
|%
|0.58
|%
|0.92
|%
|1.09
|%
|Allowance for credit loss to total loans
|1.23
|1.27
|1.37
|1.51
|1.78
|Allowance for credit loss + RUC to total loans(1)
|1.35
|1.38
|-
|-
|-
|Allowance for credit loss to non-performing loans
|187
|160
|185
|132
|134
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans(2)
|0.10
|0.10
|0.07
|0.13
|0.23
|Provision to average loans(2)
|0.19
|(0.06)
|(0.47)
|(0.94)
|0.32
|Classified Loans / (Total Capital + ACL)
|12.1
|10.8
|10.8
|17.3
|24.0
|Classified Loans / (Total Capital + ACL + RUC)(1)
|12.0
|10.7
|-
|-
|-
|(1) Includes the accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded commitments that resulted from CECL adoption on January 1, 2022.
|(2) Interim periods annualized.
Capital Position
At June 30, 2022, stockholders' equity totaled $608 million, or $12.27 per share, compared to $668 million, or $13.23 per share, at December 31, 2021. During the second quarter of 2022, CrossFirst continued its share repurchase program by purchasing 237,993 shares of common stock outstanding. In addition, accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) declined by $71 million between December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2022; driven by a $74 million decrease in the unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities, net of tax.
The ratio of common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was approximately 12% and the total capital to risk-weighted assets was approximately 13% at June 30, 2022. The Company remains well-capitalized.
About CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc.
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB) is a Kansas corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, which is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. CrossFirst Bank has nine full-service banking locations in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, and Arizona that offer products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and families.
TABLE 1. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|June 30, 2022
|December 31, 2021(2)
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|277,678
|$
|482,727
|Available-for-sale securities - taxable
|186,154
|192,146
|Available-for-sale securities - tax-exempt
|509,493
|553,823
|Loans, net of unearned fees
|4,528,234
|4,256,213
|Allowance for credit losses on loans(1)
|55,817
|58,375
|Net loans
|4,472,417
|4,197,838
|Premises and equipment, net
|64,769
|66,069
|Restricted equity securities
|14,946
|11,927
|Interest receivable
|17,909
|16,023
|Foreclosed assets held for sale
|973
|1,148
|Bank-owned life insurance
|68,293
|67,498
|Other
|95,679
|32,258
|Total assets
|$
|5,708,311
|$
|5,621,457
|Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|Deposits
|Non-interest-bearing
|$
|1,163,462
|$
|1,163,224
|Savings, NOW and money market
|2,847,887
|2,895,986
|Time
|733,071
|624,387
|Total deposits
|4,744,420
|4,683,597
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|296,600
|236,600
|Other borrowings
|1,041
|1,009
|Interest payable and other liabilities
|58,234
|32,678
|Total liabilities
|5,100,295
|4,953,884
|Stockholders’ equity
|Common stock, $0.01 par value:
|authorized - 200,000,000 shares, issued - 52,972,244 and 52,590,015 shares at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
|529
|526
|Treasury stock, at cost:
|3,436,295 and 2,139,970 shares held at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
|(48,501
|)
|(28,347
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|528,548
|526,806
|Retained earnings
|176,869
|147,099
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|(49,429
|)
|21,489
|Total stockholders’ equity
|608,016
|667,573
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|5,708,311
|$
|5,621,457
(1) As of December 31, 2021, this line represents the allowance for loan and lease losses.
(2) The year-end Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet was derived from audited financial statements, but does not include all disclosures required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
TABLE 2. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
|Interest Income
|Loans, including fees
|$
|47,327
|$
|43,846
|$
|90,055
|$
|87,604
|Available-for-sale securities - taxable
|1,086
|869
|2,130
|1,620
|Available-for-sale securities - tax-exempt
|3,845
|3,497
|7,537
|6,848
|Deposits with financial institutions
|369
|110
|521
|238
|Dividends on bank stocks
|213
|162
|357
|327
|Total interest income
|52,840
|48,484
|100,600
|96,637
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
|4,732
|4,850
|8,243
|10,578
|Fed funds purchased and repurchase agreements
|74
|2
|74
|3
|Federal Home Loan Bank Advances
|1,294
|1,280
|2,403
|2,563
|Other borrowings
|31
|24
|56
|48
|Total interest expense
|6,131
|6,156
|10,776
|13,192
|Net Interest Income
|46,709
|42,328
|89,824
|83,445
|Provision for Credit Losses(1)
|2,135
|3,500
|1,510
|11,000
|Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses(1)
|44,574
|38,828
|88,314
|72,445
|Non-Interest Income
|Service charges and fees on customer accounts
|1,546
|1,177
|2,954
|2,134
|Realized losses on available-for-sale securities
|(12
|)
|(13
|)
|(38
|)
|(3
|)
|Unrealized losses on equity securities, net
|(71
|)
|6
|(174
|)
|(33
|)
|Income from bank-owned life insurance
|407
|2,245
|795
|2,661
|Swap fees and credit valuation adjustments, net
|12
|(30
|)
|130
|125
|ATM and credit card interchange income
|1,521
|1,506
|4,185
|3,834
|Other non-interest income
|798
|934
|1,291
|1,251
|Total non-interest income
|4,201
|5,825
|9,143
|9,969
|Non-Interest Expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|17,095
|15,660
|35,036
|29,213
|Occupancy
|2,622
|2,397
|5,115
|4,891
|Professional fees
|1,068
|1,138
|1,873
|1,920
|Deposit insurance premiums
|713
|917
|1,450
|2,068
|Data processing
|1,160
|720
|1,972
|1,436
|Advertising
|757
|435
|1,449
|738
|Software and communication
|1,198
|1,034
|2,468
|2,099
|Foreclosed assets, net
|15
|665
|(38
|)
|715
|Other non-interest expense
|4,575
|2,847
|7,544
|5,551
|Total non-interest expense
|29,203
|25,813
|56,869
|48,631
|Net Income Before Taxes
|19,572
|18,840
|40,588
|33,783
|Income tax expense
|4,027
|3,263
|8,215
|6,171
|Net Income
|$
|15,545
|$
|15,577
|$
|32,373
|$
|27,612
|Basic Earnings Per Share
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.65
|$
|0.54
|Diluted Earnings Per Share
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.64
|$
|0.53
(1) For the three and six-months ended June 30, 2021, this line represents the provision for loan and lease losses.
TABLE 3. YEAR-TO-DATE ANALYSIS OF CHANGES IN NET INTEREST INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|2022
|2021
|Average
Balance
|Interest
Income /
Expense
|Average
Yield /
Rate(4)
|Average
Balance
|Interest
Income /
Expense
|Average
Yield /
Rate(4)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Interest-earning assets:
|Securities - taxable(1)
|$
|220,783
|$
|2,487
|2.26
|%
|$
|209,730
|$
|1,947
|1.86
|%
|Securities - tax-exempt(1)(2)
|543,873
|9,120
|3.35
|464,208
|8,286
|3.57
|Federal funds sold
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|253,771
|521
|0.41
|429,930
|238
|0.11
|Gross loans, net of unearned income(3)
|4,385,664
|90,055
|4.14
|4,457,792
|87,604
|3.96
|Total interest-earning assets(1)(2)
|5,404,091
|$
|102,183
|3.81
|%
|5,561,660
|$
|98,075
|3.55
|%
|Allowance for credit losses
|(57,324
|)
|(77,552
|)
|Other non-interest-earning assets
|207,881
|251,450
|Total assets
|$
|5,554,648
|$
|5,735,558
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Transaction deposits
|$
|546,982
|$
|596
|0.22
|%
|$
|690,514
|$
|677
|0.20
|%
|Savings and money market deposits
|2,318,415
|4,716
|0.41
|2,403,318
|4,495
|0.38
|Time deposits
|573,503
|2,931
|1.03
|920,307
|5,406
|1.18
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3,438,900
|8,243
|0.48
|4,014,139
|10,578
|0.53
|FHLB and short-term borrowings
|280,883
|2,477
|1.78
|289,039
|2,566
|1.79
|Trust preferred securities, net of fair value adjustments
|1,018
|56
|11.11
|971
|48
|9.89
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|1,153,499
|-
|-
|766,725
|-
|-
|Cost of funds
|4,874,300
|$
|10,776
|0.44
|%
|5,070,874
|$
|13,192
|0.52
|%
|Other liabilities
|46,312
|35,017
|Stockholders’ equity
|634,036
|629,667
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|5,554,648
|$
|5,735,558
|Net interest income(2)
|$
|91,407
|$
|84,883
|Net interest spread(1)(2)
|3.37
|%
|3.03
|%
|Net interest margin(1)(2)
|3.41
|%
|3.07
|%
(1) The Company changed the annualization method on the available-for-sale securities portfolio from Actual/Actual to 30/360 and moved the unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities from an interest-earning asset to a non-interest-earning asset. All periods presented reflect this change.
(2) Tax exempt income is calculated on a tax-equivalent basis. Tax-free municipal securities are exempt from federal income taxes. The incremental income tax rate used is 21.0%.
(3) Average gross loan balances include non-accrual loans.
(4) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this release may not produce the same amounts.
YEAR-TO-DATE VOLUME & RATE VARIANCE TO NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2022 over 2021
|Average Volume
|Yield/Rate
|Net Change(2)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Interest Income
|Securities - taxable
|$
|107
|$
|433
|$
|540
|Securities - tax-exempt(1)
|987
|(153
|)
|834
|Federal funds sold
|-
|-
|-
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|(132
|)
|415
|283
|Gross loans, net of unearned income
|(1,434
|)
|3,885
|2,451
|Total interest income(1)
|(472
|)
|4,580
|4,108
|Interest Expense
|Transaction deposits
|(151
|)
|70
|(81
|)
|Savings and money market deposits
|(163
|)
|384
|221
|Time deposits
|(1,840
|)
|(635
|)
|(2,475
|)
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|(2,154
|)
|(181
|)
|(2,335
|)
|FHLB and short-term borrowings
|(71
|)
|(18
|)
|(89
|)
|Trust preferred securities, net of fair value adjustments
|2
|6
|8
|Total interest expense
|(2,223
|)
|(193
|)
|(2,416
|)
|Net interest income(1)
|$
|1,751
|$
|4,773
|$
|6,524
(1) Tax exempt income is calculated on a tax-equivalent basis. Tax-free municipal securities are exempt from federal income taxes. The incremental income tax rate used is 21.0%.
(2) The change in interest not due solely to volume or rate has been allocated in proportion to the respective absolute dollar amounts of the change in volume or rate.
TABLE 4. 2021 - 2022 QUARTERLY ANALYSIS OF CHANGES IN NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|2022
|2021
|Average
Balance
|Interest
Income /
Expense
|Average
Yield /
Rate(4)
|Average
Balance
|Interest
Income /
Expense
|Average
Yield /
Rate(4)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Interest-earning assets:
|Securities - taxable(1)
|$
|220,763
|$
|1,299
|2.35
|%
|$
|207,835
|$
|1,031
|1.99
|%
|Securities - tax-exempt(1)(2)
|553,960
|4,653
|3.36
|478,334
|4,231
|3.54
|Federal funds sold
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|198,210
|369
|0.75
|407,801
|110
|0.11
|Gross loans, net of unearned income(3)
|4,437,917
|47,327
|4.28
|4,409,280
|43,846
|3.99
|Total interest-earning assets(1)(2)
|5,410,850
|$
|53,648
|3.98
|%
|5,503,250
|$
|49,218
|3.59
|%
|Allowance for credit losses
|(56,732
|)
|(76,741
|)
|Other non-interest-earning assets
|191,539
|247,129
|Total assets
|$
|5,545,657
|$
|5,673,638
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Transaction deposits
|$
|508,403
|$
|374
|0.29
|%
|$
|664,552
|$
|313
|0.19
|%
|Savings and money market deposits
|2,334,103
|2,869
|0.49
|2,385,074
|2,107
|0.35
|Time deposits
|559,708
|1,489
|1.07
|869,176
|2,430
|1.12
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3,402,214
|4,732
|0.56
|3,918,802
|4,850
|0.50
|FHLB and short-term borrowings
|330,064
|1,368
|1.66
|287,904
|1,282
|1.79
|Trust preferred securities, net of fair value adjustments
|1,024
|29
|11.94
|976
|24
|9.82
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|1,149,654
|-
|-
|801,591
|-
|-
|Cost of funds
|4,882,956
|$
|6,129
|0.50
|%
|5,009,273
|$
|6,156
|0.49
|%
|Other liabilities
|48,160
|30,948
|Stockholders’ equity
|614,541
|633,417
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|5,545,657
|$
|5,673,638
|Net interest income(2)
|$
|47,519
|$
|43,062
|Net interest spread(1)(2)
|3.48
|%
|3.10
|%
|Net interest margin(1)(2)
|3.52
|%
|3.14
|%
(1) The Company changed the annualization method on the available-for-sale securities portfolio from Actual/Actual to 30/360 and moved the unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities from an interest-earning asset to a non-interest-earning asset. All periods presented reflect this change.
(2) Tax exempt income is calculated on a tax-equivalent basis. Tax-free municipal securities are exempt from federal income taxes. The incremental income tax rate used is 21.0%.
(3) Average loan balances include non-accrual loans.
(4) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this release may not produce the same amounts.
QUARTER-TO-DATE VOLUME & RATE VARIANCE TO NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended
|June 30, 2022 over 2021
|Average Volume
|Yield/Rate
|Net Change(2)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Interest Income
|Securities - taxable
|$
|67
|$
|201
|$
|268
|Securities - tax-exempt(1)
|643
|(221
|)
|422
|Federal funds sold
|-
|-
|-
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|(84
|)
|343
|259
|Gross loans, net of unearned income
|287
|3,194
|3,481
|Total interest income(1)
|913
|3,517
|4,430
|Interest Expense
|Transaction deposits
|(86
|)
|147
|61
|Savings and money market deposits
|(46
|)
|808
|762
|Time deposits
|(827
|)
|(114
|)
|(941
|)
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|(959
|)
|841
|(118
|)
|FHLB and short-term borrowings
|179
|(93
|)
|86
|Trust preferred securities, net of fair value adjustments
|1
|4
|5
|Total interest expense
|(779
|)
|752
|(27
|)
|Net interest income(1)
|$
|1,692
|$
|2,765
|$
|4,457
(1) Tax exempt income is calculated on a tax-equivalent basis. Tax-free municipal securities are exempt from federal income taxes. The incremental income tax rate used is 21.0%.
(2) The change in interest not due solely to volume or rate has been allocated in proportion to the respective absolute dollar amounts of the change in volume or rate.
TABLE 5. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to disclosing financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, the Company discloses non-GAAP financial measures in this release. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release reflect industry conventions, or standard measures within the industry, and provide useful information to the Company's management, investors and other parties interested in the Company's operating performance. These measurements should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. We have defined below each of the non-GAAP measures we use in this release, but these measures may not be synonymous to similar measurement terms used by other companies.
CrossFirst provides reconciliations (unaudited) of these non-GAAP measures below. The measures used in this release include the following:
- We calculate ‘‘non-GAAP core operating income’’ as net income adjusted to remove non-core income and expense items related to:
- Acquisition costs - We incurred expenses in the second quarter of 2022 related to the announced acquisition of Central Bancorp, Inc.’s bank subsidiary, Farmers & Stockmens Bank.
- Employee separation - During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company recorded $1.1 million expense related to employee separation.
- Charges and adjustments associated with the full vesting of a former executive - We incurred additional charges in the second quarter of 2021 related to the acceleration of $0.7 million of certain cash, stock-based compensation, and employee costs.
- Bank Owned Life Insurance - We obtain bank owned life insurance on key employees throughout the organization and received a $1.8 million benefit in the second quarter of 2021.
- Unrealized loss on equity security - During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company recorded a $6.2 million impairment loss related to an equity investment that was received as part of a restructured loan agreement.
- Acquisition costs - We incurred expenses in the second quarter of 2022 related to the announced acquisition of Central Bancorp, Inc.’s bank subsidiary, Farmers & Stockmens Bank.
The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for non-GAAP core operating income is net income. Management believes that non-GAAP core operating income removes events that are not part of core business activities and are useful analytical tools for investors to compare periods excluding these non-core expenses and charges.
- We calculate "non-GAAP core return on average tangible common equity" as non-GAAP core operating income (as defined above) divided by average tangible common equity. Average tangible common equity is calculated as average common equity less average goodwill and intangibles and average preferred equity. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is return on average common equity. Management believes that non-GAAP core return on average tangible common equity removes events that are not part of core business activities and are useful analytical tools for investors to compare periods excluding these non-core expenses and charges.
- We calculate "non-GAAP core operating return on average assets" as non-GAAP core operating income (as defined above) divided by average assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is return on average assets, which is calculated as net income divided by average assets. Management believes that non-GAAP core operating return on average assets removes events that are not part of core business activities and are useful analytical tools for investors to compare periods excluding these non-core expenses and charges.
- We calculate "tangible common stockholders' equity" as total stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangibles and preferred equity. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is total stockholders' equity. Management believes that tangible stockholders’ equity is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in our stockholders’ equity, exclusive of changes in intangible assets.
- We calculate ‘‘tangible book value per share’’ as tangible common stockholders' equity (as defined above) divided by the total number of shares outstanding. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is book value per share. Management believes that tangible book value per share is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in our stockholders’ equity, exclusive of changes in intangible assets.
- We calculate ‘‘non-GAAP loan growth, excluding PPP loans’’ as gross loans, net of unearned income subtracted by PPP loans, net of unearned income. Management believes that loan growth, excluding PPP loans is important to investors because it is a better representation of the overall loan portfolio activity when comparing between periods.
- We calculate "non-GAAP core operating efficiency ratio - fully tax equivalent (FTE)" as non-interest expense adjusted to remove non-core, non-interest expenses as defined above under non-GAAP core operating income divided by net interest income on a fully tax-equivalent basis plus non-interest income adjusted to remove non-core, non-interest income as defined above under non-GAAP core operating income. The most directly comparable financial measure is the efficiency ratio. Management believes that the non-GAAP core operating efficiency ratio is important to many investors because the ratio removes events that are not part of core business activities and is a useful analytical tool.
- We calculate "non-GAAP pre-tax pre-provision profit" as net income before taxes plus the provision for credit losses. Management believes that non-GAAP pre-tax pre-provision profit is important to many investors because the calculation removes the tax impact on the financials and gives investors insight into the operating income of the company.
|Quarter Ended
|Six Months Ended
|6/30/2022
|3/31/2022
|12/31/2021
|9/30/2021
|6/30/2021
|6/30/2022
|6/30/2021
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Non-GAAP core operating income:
|Net income
|$
|15,545
|$
|16,828
|$
|20,801
|$
|21,000
|$
|15,577
|$
|32,373
|$
|27,612
|Add: Acquisition costs
|239
|-
|-
|-
|-
|239
|-
|Less: Tax effect(1)
|50
|-
|-
|-
|-
|50
|-
|Acquisition costs, net of tax
|189
|-
|-
|-
|-
|189
|-
|Add: Employee separation
|1,063
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,063
|-
|Less: Tax effect(1)
|223
|-
|-
|-
|-
|223
|-
|Employee separation, net of tax
|840
|-
|-
|-
|-
|840
|-
|Add: Unrealized loss on equity security
|-
|-
|-
|6,200
|-
|-
|-
|Less: Tax effect(1)
|-
|-
|-
|1,302
|-
|-
|-
|Unrealized loss on equity security, net of tax
|-
|-
|-
|4,898
|-
|-
|-
|Add: Accelerated employee benefits
|-
|-
|-
|-
|719
|-
|719
|Less: Tax effect(2)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|210
|-
|210
|Accelerated employee benefits, net of tax
|-
|-
|-
|-
|509
|-
|509
|Less: BOLI settlement benefits(3)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,841
|-
|1,841
|Non-GAAP core operating income
|$
|16,574
|$
|16,828
|$
|20,801
|$
|25,898
|$
|14,245
|$
|33,402
|$
|26,280
|(1) Represents the tax impact of the adjustments at a tax rate of 21.0%.
|(2) Represents the tax impact of the adjustments above at a tax rate of 21.0%, plus a permanent tax benefit associated with stock-based grants.
|(3) No tax effect.
|Quarter Ended
|Six Months Ended
|6/30/2022
|3/31/2022
|12/31/2021
|9/30/2021
|6/30/2021
|6/30/2022
|6/30/2021
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Non-GAAP core return on average tangible common equity:
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|15,545
|$
|16,828
|$
|20,801
|$
|21,000
|$
|15,577
|$
|32,373
|$
|27,612
|Non-GAAP core operating income
|16,574
|16,828
|20,801
|25,898
|14,245
|33,402
|26,280
|Average common equity
|614,541
|653,747
|656,415
|644,715
|633,417
|634,036
|629,667
|Less: average goodwill and intangibles
|101
|121
|140
|160
|179
|111
|189
|Average tangible common equity
|$
|614,440
|$
|653,626
|$
|656,275
|$
|644,555
|$
|633,238
|$
|633,925
|$
|629,478
|Return on average common equity
|10.15
|%
|10.44
|%
|12.57
|%
|12.92
|%
|9.86
|%
|10.30
|%
|8.84
|%
|Non-GAAP core return on average tangible common equity
|10.82
|%
|10.44
|%
|12.57
|%
|15.94
|%
|9.02
|%
|10.63
|%
|8.42
|%
|Quarter Ended
|Six Months Ended
|6/30/2022
|3/31/2022
|12/31/2021
|9/30/2021
|6/30/2021
|6/30/2022
|6/30/2021
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Non-GAAP core operating return on average assets:
|Net income
|$
|15,545
|$
|16,828
|$
|20,801
|$
|21,000
|$
|15,577
|$
|32,373
|$
|27,612
|Non-GAAP core operating income
|16,574
|16,828
|20,801
|25,898
|14,245
|33,402
|26,280
|Average assets
|$
|5,545,657
|$
|5,563,738
|$
|5,490,482
|$
|5,408,984
|$
|5,673,638
|$
|5,554,648
|$
|5,735,558
|Return on average assets
|1.12
|%
|1.23
|%
|1.50
|%
|1.54
|%
|1.10
|%
|1.18
|%
|0.97
|%
|Non-GAAP core operating return on average assets
|1.20
|%
|1.23
|%
|1.50
|%
|1.90
|%
|1.01
|%
|1.21
|%
|0.92
|%
|Quarter Ended
|6/30/2022
|3/31/2022
|12/31/2021
|9/30/2021
|6/30/2021
|(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
|Tangible common stockholders' equity:
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|608,016
|$
|623,199
|$
|667,573
|$
|652,407
|$
|637,190
|Less: goodwill and other intangible assets
|91
|110
|130
|149
|169
|Tangible common stockholders' equity
|$
|607,925
|$
|623,089
|$
|667,443
|$
|652,258
|$
|637,021
|Tangible book value per share:
|Tangible common stockholders' equity
|$
|607,925
|$
|623,089
|$
|667,443
|$
|652,257
|$
|637,021
|Shares outstanding at end of period
|49,535,949
|49,728,253
|50,450,045
|51,002,698
|50,958,680
|Book value per share
|$
|12.27
|$
|12.53
|$
|13.23
|$
|12.79
|$
|12.50
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|12.27
|$
|12.53
|$
|13.23
|$
|12.79
|$
|12.50
|Quarter Ended
|6/30/2022
|3/31/2022
|12/31/2021
|9/30/2021
|6/30/2021
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Non-GAAP loan growth, excluding PPP loans:
|Gross loans, net of unearned income
|$
|4,528,234
|$
|4,349,558
|$
|4,256,213
|$
|4,233,117
|$
|4,237,944
|Less: PPP loans, net of unearned income
|14,536
|31,200
|64,805
|109,465
|197,084
|Non-PPP gross loans, net of unearned income
|$
|4,513,698
|$
|4,318,358
|$
|4,191,408
|$
|4,123,652
|$
|4,040,860
|Year-over-year loan growth
|6.85
|%
|Non-GAAP year-over-year loan growth excluding
PPP loans
|12.00
|Linked quarter loan growth
|4.11
|Non-GAAP linked quarter loan growth excluding PPP loans
|4.52
|%
|Quarter Ended
|Six Months Ended
|6/30/2022
|3/31/2022
|12/31/2021
|9/30/2021
|6/30/2021
|6/30/2022
|6/30/2021
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Non-GAAP Core Operating Efficiency Ratio - Fully Tax Equivalent (FTE)
|Non-interest expense
|$
|29,203
|$
|27,666
|$
|26,715
|$
|24,036
|$
|25,813
|$
|56,869
|$
|48,631
|Less: Accelerated employee benefits
|-
|-
|-
|-
|719
|-
|719
|Adjusted Non-interest expense (numerator)
|$
|29,203
|$
|27,666
|$
|26,715
|$
|24,036
|$
|25,094
|$
|56,869
|$
|47,912
|Net interest income
|46,709
|43,115
|43,445
|41,801
|42,328
|89,824
|83,445
|Tax equivalent interest income(1)
|810
|775
|762
|748
|734
|1,583
|1,438
|Non-interest income (loss)
|4,201
|4,942
|4,796
|(1,105
|)
|5,825
|9,143
|9,969
|Add: Acquisition costs
|239
|-
|-
|-
|-
|239
|-
|Add: Employee separation
|1,063
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,063
|-
|Add: Unrealized loss on equity security
|-
|-
|-
|6,200
|-
|-
|-
|Less: BOLI settlement benefits(2)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,841
|-
|1,841
|Total tax-equivalent income (denominator)
|$
|53,022
|$
|48,832
|$
|49,003
|$
|47,644
|$
|47,046
|$
|101,852
|$
|93,011
|Efficiency Ratio
|57.36
|%
|57.57
|%
|55.38
|%
|59.06
|%
|53.61
|%
|57.46
|%
|52.06
|%
|Non-GAAP Core Operating Efficiency Ratio - Fully Tax Equivalent (FTE)
|55.08
|%
|56.66
|%
|54.52
|%
|50.45
|%
|53.34
|%
|55.83
|%
|51.51
|%
|(1) Tax exempt income (tax-free municipal securities) is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The incremental tax rate used is 21.0%.
|(2) No tax effect.
|Quarter Ended
|Six Months Ended
|6/30/2022
|3/31/2022
|12/31/2021
|9/30/2021
|6/30/2021
|6/30/2022
|6/30/2021
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Non-GAAP Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Profit
|Net income before taxes
|$
|19,572
|$
|21,016
|$
|26,526
|$
|26,660
|$
|18,840
|$
|40,588
|$
|33,783
|Add: Provision for credit losses
|2,135
|(625
|)
|(5,000
|)
|(10,000
|)
|3,500
|1,510
|11,000
|Non-GAAP Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Profit
|$
|21,707
|$
|20,391
|$
|21,526
|$
|16,660
|$
|22,340
|$
|42,098
|$
|44,783
