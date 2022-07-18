Cleanroom Consumables Market to Reach $20.82 Billion by 2027. Higher Usage of Cleanrooms in Food Processing Industries to Create Enormous Opportunities for Vendors - Arizton

Chicago, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the global cleanroom consumables market will grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2027. Several trends are driving the use of cleanrooms in the food processing industry owing to the factors such as the emphasis on food quality, demand for longer shelf life, aseptic processing of yogurt, sterile milk, sausages, and flavored milk. Sometimes mushrooms are also grown in cleanrooms to prevent the overgrowth of opportunistic spores.



Food categories such as bakery products, frozen processed food, meal replacement products, and condiments have a Y-o-Y growth rate of 8% in the emerging markets, thereby having a positive influence on the cleanroom consumables market. The rise in different types of processed food has led to a greater demand for packaged food. This, in turn, is boosting the demand for cleanroom consumables.

Global Cleanroom Consumables Market Report Scope

BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027

Rise in Fab Facilities in APAC

The high CAGR for APAC is attributed to the rising demand from new cleanroom setups and increase in semiconductor and microprocessor fabrication units in several countries including China, Taiwan, Singapore, South Korea, and Japan.

The global fabrication industry is witnessing a rising demand for LED chipsets within the range of 100 to 200 micrometers. The miniaturization of chip size allows traditional LEDs such as mini and micro-LEDs to have a longer life span and higher efficiency. Micro LED-powered products are finding operational applications and installations in several developed countries. Mini LED products with a chip size of about 200 micrometers have found commercial applications in several systems, such as backlight sources for consumer electronics and automotive lights. The rise in demand for such products further boosts the rise in fabrication facilities, thereby driving the global demand for cleanroom consumables.

Companies with better technical and financial resources can develop innovative products, which could pose a threat to competitors' products and could make their products non-competitive and even obsolete before they can recover the R&D and commercialization costs. Therefore, vendors should maintain a competitive edge over other vendors, and vendors should develop new technologies and stay up to date with the upcoming technologies. The global cleanroom consumables market is dominated by vendors that have an international presence. Many international players are expected to expand their presence worldwide during the forecast period, especially in the fast-developing countries in APAC and Latin America, to gain more share.

Key Highlights

The increasing importance and demand for dedicated products, including cleanroom control products and related consumables, used in cleanroom facilities to avoid contamination, has led to a huge market for such products. In 2021, the cleanroom consumables market was estimated to be valued approximately $12.65 billion, with APAC controlling half of the global market.

The major end user sectors for cleanrooms include semiconductors, electronics, pharmaceuticals, hospitals and healthcare, and others, with semiconductor and pharmaceutical and healthcare industries being the primary drivers of the cleanroom facility market.

The regular launch of newer tablets, mobiles, and personal computers has aided the growth of the consumer electronics market. The market is expected to continue to grow on its trajectory during the forecast period, supported mainly by the manufacturing industry in China, which is a global hub for the consumer electronics market.

The semiconductor industry accounts for a major market share of the global cleanroom consumables market, followed by the pharmaceutical, medical, and automotive industries. The market for semiconductor devices has experienced steady growth over the past few years and is projected to grow due to technological advances in the future.

In 2020, the semiconductor segment was expected to experience a cyclical expansion. However, due to the impact of COVID-19, its growth rate was largely impacted. Furthermore, even though the COVID-19 situation increased demands from the hospital and pharmaceutical industries, the semiconductor and electronic segments of the cleanroom industry account for a larger combined proportion than the hospital and pharmaceutical segments, so COVID-19 had a negative overall impact on the market for cleanroom facilities.

In future, cleanroom gloves are anticipated to witness high CAGR. This is majorly because the market is expected to be driven by multiple factors such as aging population driving innovations in healthcare and disease control, strong growth forecast of the semiconductor and pharmaceutical markets due to the emergence of technologies such as IoT, growing safety concerns, and government regulations for safety and efficacy of medicines and drugs.





