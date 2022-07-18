CarLotz, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

RICHMOND, Va., July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarLotz, Inc. (the “Company” or “CarLotz”; NASDAQ: LOTZ), a leading consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, will release its second quarter fiscal 2022 results after the U.S. stock market closes on August 8, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the business update at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) that day.



Please note that there is a new system to access the conference call and ask a question. To access the conference call, please register at this embedded link. Registered participants will be sent a unique PIN to access the call. A listen-only webcast may be access in the Investors section of the Company’s website at Events & Presentations | CarLotz, Inc.. A replay of the webcast will be available for 1 year.

About CarLotz

CarLotz operates a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles with the ability to easily access the retail sales channel. Our mission is to create the world's greatest vehicle buying and selling experience. We operate a technology-enabled buying, sourcing, and selling model that offers an omni-channel experience and diverse selection of vehicles. Our proprietary technology provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners with real-time performance metrics and data analytics, along with custom business intelligence reporting that enables vehicle triage optimization between the wholesale and retail channels.

Investor Contact:

Susan Lewis, VP - Investor Relations, slewis@carlotz.com

or

CarLotzIR@icrinc.com