Kaltura to Announce Financial Results for Second Quarter 2022 on Tuesday, August 9, 2022

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura, Inc. (“Kaltura”), the video experience cloud, today announced that before market open on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, it will release its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2022.
Kaltura will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET, to review its first quarter 2022 financial results and discuss its financial outlook.
|Date:
|Tuesday, August 9, 2022
|Time:
|8:00 a.m. ET
|United States/Canada Toll Free:
|1-877-300-8521
|International Toll:
|+1-412-317-6026
|Conference ID:
|10169333
A live webcast will also be available in the Investor Relations section of Kaltura’s website at: https://investors.kaltura.com/news-and-events/events
A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.
About Kaltura
Kaltura’s mission is to power any video experience for any organization. Our Video Experience Cloud offers live, real-time, and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Underlying our products and solutions is a broad set of Media Services that are also used by other cloud platforms and companies to power video experiences and workflows for their own products. Kaltura’s Video Experience Cloud is used by leading brands reaching millions of users, at home, at school and at work, for communication, collaboration, training, marketing, sales, customer care, teaching, learning, virtual events, and entertainment experiences.
Investor Contacts:
Kaltura, Inc.
Yaron Garmazi
Chief Financial Officer
IR@Kaltura.com
Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC
Erica Mannion and Michael Funari
+1 617 542 6180
IR@Kaltura.com
Media Contacts:
Kaltura, Inc.
Lisa Bennett
pr.team@kaltura.com
Headline Media
Raanan Loew
raanan@headline.media
+1 347 897 9276