Pediatric Home Service Expands Comprehensive Care to Patients Across Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska Through Two Acquisitions

ROSEVILLE, Minn., July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pediatric Home Service (PHS), the country’s leading independent provider of comprehensive home care supporting children with medical complexities, announced today the expansion of their services into Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska through partnerships with two pediatric-focused healthcare providers. Craig HomeCare, a leading provider of pediatric nursing services in the region, and Cherub Medical Supply, a pediatric-focused respiratory and durable medical equipment provider, both join PHS as part of a unified service offering to streamline care for this complex population.



“The PHS Pediatric Center of Excellence model recognizes the value of a comprehensive service offering to optimize care for complex pediatric patients. Bringing these organizations together create a unique opportunity to provide patients and their families a coordinated service offering focused on a quality patient experience,” said Adam Nielsen, CEO of PHS. “We believe every child with medical complexities deserves the best care, and this expansion is a testament to our team’s commitment to bringing more care to more children. We are thrilled at the alignment in culture between the two organizations.”

Craig HomeCare is building on three decades of both shift nursing and skilled nursing services. Cherub Home Medical has provided respiratory therapy, durable medical equipment, and supplies for the past 20 years. Both organizations have outstanding reputations among patient families, referring partners, and payers for their commitment to high-quality services. Together they will be the region’s source for equipment, supplies, respiratory therapy support, and nursing for the medically complex pediatric population.

“Craig HomeCare has always operated under the belief that kids deserve better, and families deserve a choice. We are honored to bring our experience and skills to the table with such dedicated partners,” said Sean Balke, President of Home Care Nursing for Craig HomeCare, a PHS Company. “Expanding our scope of services is exciting to everyone involved. We believe in supporting our patients in every way we can, and this partnership will allow us to maximize service and care.”

“We have always looked for ways to expand our services, because we know just how important our work is to the families we serve,” said Sam Cress, Branch Manager for PHS, formerly Cherub Medical Supply. “Our shared mindset of patient-centric, high-quality care creates a connection that we know will benefit all patients, referrals, and staff.”

Pediatric Home Service, headquartered in Minnesota, and an InTandem Capital Partners portfolio company, has continued to expand its reach and service offering to care for patients throughout Wisconsin, Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Texas, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska. PHS aims to continue adding partner organizations and service lines to meet the needs of the medically complex pediatric population across the country.

About Pediatric Home Service

Pediatric Home Service is an independent pediatric home care company helping children with medical complexities and technology dependencies live safely and successfully where they are most comfortable, at home with their families, rather than in a hospital. Pediatric Home Service partners with healthcare professionals and family caregivers to deliver compassionate, specialized, high-quality care to children with complex medical needs.

About Craig HomeCare

Craig HomeCare specializes in pediatric nursing services provided in the home & community setting throughout Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri. For more than 30 years, the team has delivered the visit and shift-based nursing needs of the pediatric medically complex population. More than just a service provider, Craig HomeCare partners with families to make the transition to in-home care as easy and successful as possible.

About Cherub Medical Supply

Cherub Medical Supply works with patient families, health care professionals, and community partners to provide the medical equipment and training families need to get and keep medically complex children safe and healthy at home. The team values the uniqueness of each child, allowing support that is customized to each patient’s individual needs.

About InTandem Capital Partners

InTandem Capital is a private equity firm that invests in and helps accelerate the growth of select healthcare services companies. Its goal is to build excellent businesses of significant value working collaboratively with its management team partners. InTandem is comprised of former business executives and experienced investors, and is uniquely qualified to provide strategic, acquisition and operating expertise to help companies significantly increase their value over time. InTandem provides active support to the management of its portfolio companies and leverages its network of industry executives to augment its capabilities.

