Mercer International Inc. Releases 2021 Sustainability Report

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International Inc. (“Mercer” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MERC) -- a global forest and bio-products company today announced the release of its first sustainability report. The Mercer “Fit for Future” 2021 Sustainability Report reaffirms the Company's commitment to team members, communities, the environment and biodiversity, safety, and shareholders.



The report illuminates how the Company is advancing its environmental and sustainability ambitions and aligns with the standards and recommendations of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) reporting frameworks. In addition, the report introduces the Company's 2030 target to reduce its Scope 1 GHG emission intensity by 35%, as validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative.

"The production of sustainable, renewable, bio-based products has always been a core element of our business. This inaugural Sustainability Report highlights our sustainability aspirations, the initiatives we are advancing to improve our operations, and the progress we are making each year," said Juan Carlos Bueno, President and CEO of Mercer International. "We are proud of our work to date and look forward to preparing ourselves further for a low-carbon and circular future driven by renewable natural resources."

Bill Adams, Vice President of Sustainability and Innovation, added, "In addition to environmental elements, we have made considerable advancements in our disclosure of our social and governance initiatives including diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace, health and safety and the stakeholder views identified through our comprehensive materiality assessment."

For more information and to read the full report, please see the Sustainability page on the Company’s website at www.mercerint.com .

About Us

Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products company with operations in Germany, the USA, and Canada with a consolidated annual production capacity of 2.3 million tonnes of pulp and 550 million board feet of lumber, and 140 thousand cubic meters of CLT. To obtain further information on the company, please visit its website at https://www.mercerint.com .

The preceding includes forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "are optimistic that", "projects", "intends", "designed", "will", "believes", "estimates", "may", "could" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward‐looking statements. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: the highly cyclical nature of our business, raw material costs, our level of indebtedness, competition, foreign exchange and interest rate fluctuations, our use of derivatives, expenditures for capital projects, environmental regulation and compliance, disruptions to our production, market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our SEC reports.

APPROVED BY:

Jimmy S.H. Lee

Executive Chairman

1 (604) 684 -1099

Juan Carlos Bueno

Chief Executive Officer

1 (604) 684 -1094

Contact

If you would like more information, please contact:

Bill Adams

Vice President, Sustainability & Innovation

1 (604) 891-2617