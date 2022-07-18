Toll Brothers Breaks Ground on Two New 55+ Active Adult Communities in Mass.

Westborough, Mass., July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated groundbreaking at two of its latest 55+ luxury home communities, Enclave at Tyngsborough and The Willows at Boxford. Both communities are expected to open for sales in the fall of 2022.

Home buyers in both communities will have a choice of home designs with an array of distinctive features, including gourmet kitchens, spacious living areas, and private first-floor primary bedroom suites. Homeowners will also benefit from low-maintenance living and an exclusive amenity-focused lifestyle with onsite community clubhouses and other outdoor amenities.

“We recently celebrated our two new community groundbreaking events and have seen a tremendous response from home buyers, which is a testament to the strong interest for new active adult communities in Massachusetts,” said Dave Bauer, Division President of Toll Brothers in Massachusetts. “We are excited to continue to set the standard in luxury home communities and resort-style living for active adults seeking to be close to family.”

Enclave at Tyngsborough, located in Tyngsborough, Mass., offers single-family home designs with pricing from the low-$800,000s. The Willows at Boxford offers attached carriage-style townhomes with pricing from the upper $800,000s. The Willows at Boxford is the only new home community opportunity for active adults 55+ in Boxford, Mass.

Prospective home buyers are encouraged to join Toll Brothers VIP list to receive the latest information, including pricing, site plan and home design releases, and more.

For more information on The Willows at Boxford, Enclave at Tyngsborough, and other Toll Brothers communities in Massachusetts, visit TollBrothers.com/MA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

