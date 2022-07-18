The 2022 WSOP Championship Bracelet is Dripping in Diamonds, Thanks to Jostens

Las Vegas, NV, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2022 World Series of Poker (WSOP) Main Event champion was presented with a custom championship bracelet from Jostens Saturday, July 16th 2022 at 5:13 PM PDT at the Main Event Final Table in Las Vegas. Epsen Jorstad took home $10,000,000.00 along with the one-of-a-kind 2022 WSOP world champion bracelet handcrafted by Jostens, the leading custom jewelry designer and producer for professional, college, and high school champions across the country.

The artisan jewelry team painstakingly crafted this year’s prize, setting 2767 gemstones into the elaborate final design. The piece contains 1,985 diamonds, 671 black diamonds and 111 rubies for a total carat weight of 55.48.

Just over 34 of those carats cover the gold bracelet plate, forming the diamond backdrop and the four card suit motifs, one in each corner. The plate sports gold lettering, spelling out 2022 WSOP WORLD CHAMPION, and is flanked by similarly gem-encrusted links on either side that repeat the suits motif. The central links have a background of diamonds, while the side links sport contrasting black diamonds. A removable, solid-gold poker chip attaches at the back of the bracelet plate and can be used as a card protector.

“At Jostens, we take celebrating champions seriously.” Says Miran Armutlu, Vice President of Research and Development and Fifth Generation Master Jeweler at Jostens. Winning the World Series of Poker is an impressive achievement, and our guiding purpose has always been to make a championship bracelet commensurate with that achievement. With this design, there can be no doubt that its winner has accomplished something truly historic.”

“The partnership with Jostens keeps the World Series of Poker in the big leagues of championship jewelry’” said World Series Senior Vice President and Executive Director, Ty Stewart. “The WSOP Main Event bracelet is a unique wearable trophy often hailed as the most valuable prize in all of sports. Once again Jostens has raised the bar with an incredible design and a creative element unique to our game. Highest thanks to the Jostens team for their continued commitment to up the ante each and every year.”

ABOUT JOSTENS

Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company's products include yearbooks, publications, jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, MN, for more information visit www.jostens.com.

