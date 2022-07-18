Gluten-Free Bread Market Is Anticipated To Increase at an Impressive CAGR Of 9.3% between 2022 to 2032- Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

Seoul, South Korea, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider – is saying that the global gluten-free bread market would reach US$ 616.3 Million in 2022 and have a robust CAGR of 9.3% between 2022 and 2032. Fact.MR states that demand for products like buckwheat bread, millet bread, wheat-free bread, gluten-free brioche, low-carb gluten-free bread, and gluten-free rye bread is expected to put the gluten-free bread market on the top pedestal in the forecast period. Along these lines, the global Gluten-free bread market is projected to reach US$ 1.5 Billion by the year 2032.



The current scenario is such that lifestyles and eating habits is undergoing drastic alteration. Also, increasing benevolence regarding intolerance to gluten is another factor driving the gluten-free bread market.

Celiac disease is a condition that damages the inner lining of the small intestine and prevents the absorption of nutrients which could lead to other health complications such as cancer and osteoporosis.

The incidence of this disease has substantially increased in the American and European regions and is expected to drive sales of gluten-free foods as they have shown improvements in symptoms of celiac disease.

Which Sales Channel Leads Gluten-Free Bread Market Revenue Generation?

“Gluten-Free Bread Sales through Offline Channels Driving Market Potential”

Based on sales channel, the gluten-free bread market is segmented into online and offline.

The offline sales channel segment is anticipated to maintain a dominant outlook across the forecast period owing to the high availability of a variety of products in supermarkets and hypermarkets. Availability of a wide array of products in offline sales establishments drive growth in this segment.

Moreover, discount offers offered by these establishments provide incentives to customers to purchase from these channels, and are driving overall gluten-free bread market growth.

Key Segments Covered in Gluten-Free Bread Industry Survey

Gluten-Free Bread Market by Product Type :



Vegan Gluten-Free Bread

Kosher Gluten-Free Bread Keto Gluten-Free Bread Multigrain Gluten-Free Bread Other Product Types





Gluten-Free Bread Market by Sales Channel :



Online Sales of Gluten-Free Bread

Offline Sales of Gluten-Free Bread Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Convenience Stores Other Sales Channels



Gluten-Free Bread Market by Region :



North America

Latin America Europe APAC MEA





Competitive Landscape

The key participants are into mergers, acquisitions, thereby rendering flexibility to their own selves with regards to assimilation of diversity.

Katjes Greenfood, in June 2022, did announce acquiring Genius Foods to spread its wings all across the UK, US, Germany, and Australia.

Outside the Breadbox, a gluten-free bakery based out of Colorado, in April 2020, did launch a new-fangled e-Commerce platform for meeting the ever-increasing demand for the “gluten-free bakery products”.

Northumbrian Fine Foods, in October 2019, came up with a new series of twin pack cookies under the brand name “Prewett’s”. The foodservice sector is the targeted market.



Key players in Gluten-Free Bread Market

Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Raisio Plc

Doves Farm

Kraft Heinz Company

Honeybuns

Dr. Schar

Golden West Specialty Foods

Pamela’s Products

General Mills



Key Takeaways from Gluten-Free Bread Market Study

North America holds close to 39% of the market share.

Europe contributes for 24.3% of the overall revenue.

Rising incidences of Celiac disease are expected to help the gluten-free bread market scale new heights.

Artisanal baking is expected to be the trend in the near future.

