About To Bounce Introduces New Wet Bounce House Combos For Summer Season

New Orleans, LA, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- About To Bounce, renowned for its large selection of party rentals, has introduced new wet bounce house combos for the summer season, which make parties for hosts in New Orleans areas a lot more fun.

It’s that time of the year when people are looking to let their hair down and have the time of their lives. And what’s more fun than cooling down with the entire family on water slides. About To Bounce has been a one-stop-shop for all types of party supplies, including Water Slide Rentals for people of New Orleans and surrounding areas. It has made its mark with customers on the back of top-quality supplies, which has won it more five-star Google reviews than anyone else in the industry.



About To Bounce has catered to a wide range of clientele with their specific needs for church parties or community events, family occasions, school gatherings, and corporate gigs. It has a friendly and well-trained customer support team that takes the effort to understand what clients want, answer all their queries, and offer solutions that are suited to their needs and budgets. Its Bounce House Rentals, in particular, have been the life of many parties in the area.

It’s interesting to note that while About To Bounce keeps adding to its inventory on a regular basis, it is focused on quality. That’s the reason it conducts inventory checks of its superior quality products on a regular basis. Besides safety inspections, its supplies like Water Slide Rentals are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized before being delivered to the venue. Clients in the area are also pleased to know that the delivery is free, and its professional team helps with the setup.

About To Bounce has made the booking process secure and seamless with many highlights, including no cancellation fees. Free overnight on all rentals is another highlight along with just 10% or no deposit on water slides and Bounce House Rentals. And now by introducing new wet bounce house combos in its collection, the company has made summer parties for people of New Orleans more fun. Some of these exciting new options include:

Dinosaurs Rex 3 in 1 water slide with bounce house $269.99

Kahuna Double lane combo with water slide $269.99.

Double lane water slide with bounce house $269.99.

Tropical Double lane combo water slide $269.99.

There are many other fun wet bounce house combos in the collection at About To Bounce, which makes it the only place people of New Orleans need to look at to make a splash this summer.

To learn more visit: https://www.abouttobounce.com/category/inflatable_water_slide_rentals/

About About To Bounce

About to Bounce is a party rental company offering services in New Orleans and surrounding areas including Metairie, Kenner, Belle Chase, and St. Rose. With its largest selection of top-quality, clean and safe inflatables and other party supplies at affordable rates, the company has become the go-to name for people in the New Orleans areas.

They specialize in party rentals for all kinds of small, medium, and large-sized events. With easy online bookings, customers can select from pre-made packages or design their packages with a range of rock climbing walls, photo booths, bounce houses, water slides, and more.

