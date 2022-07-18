FTI Consulting Appoints Monish Paul as Senior Managing Director to Lead the Economic & Financial Consulting Practice in Western Australia

PERTH, Australia, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced continued investment in its Economic Consulting segment in Australia with the appointment of Monish Paul as a Senior Managing Director.



Mr. Paul, who is based in Perth, has more than 25 years of experience advising clients in business and regulatory economics, transaction advisory and business transformation. Over his career, he has held senior positions in global management consulting firms including IBM and Deloitte, with a focus on government and public policy, infrastructure, energy and financial services.

Robert Southern, a Senior Managing Director and Head of Australian Economic & Financial Consulting at FTI Consulting, said, “Monish’s extensive experience across a number of consulting and industry roles will further strengthen our national team and service offerings into Western Australia and the broader Australian market.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Paul co-founded a boutique corporate advisory firm in Perth that focused on areas such as business strategy, capital and commercial structures, business economics and ESG. He is a respected non-executive director, and his current directorships include Western Power Corporation, P&N Limited and Landgate.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Paul said, “Western Australia is a unique market, with world-class expertise in several industries as well as significant investments being made in economic and social infrastructure. I look forward to bringing FTI Consulting’s global expertise to clients in the market.”

