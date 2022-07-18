Indianapolis SEO Company Offers Free SEO Marketing Strategy Session

North Las Vegas, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Las Vegas, Nevada -

Local Blitz, an Indianapolis SEO company that also has an office in San Diego, CA, is happy to announce that they are offering a free SEO strategy session with their SEO expert as way to determine if SEO is the appropriate investment for the business. The free strategy session will include a number of things, such as: face to face or over the phone strategy session; determine industry search volume information; make a decision on whether SEO is the correct investment; paid advertising information; and competitor SEO information.

Nick Bennett, co-founder of Local Blitz, says, “Our Indianapolis SEO office is based right on the canal in Broad Ripple at 815 63rd Pl STE #103, Indianapolis, IN 46220. We love to call the circle city home and will be happy to discuss your search marketing need either on the phone or in person. Outside of getting results for clients, our secondary focus is transparency. Having been in the industry since 2009, we have heard and seen it all when it comes to search engine optimization. Some of the clients we work with are brand new to SEO, so we understand that some training and transparency may be needed to get them up to speed on the work we are doing, as the SEO industry uses a ton of industry jargon and has countless data points to be examined. “

Meanwhile, those who need a San Diego SEO expert can also rely on Local Blitz. Such an expert will begin with an extensive keyword research using professional tools. In addition, the expert will take a look at the competition. Furthermore, the SEO expert will perform a technical SEO audit, including: determining whether the site is findable and indexable by Google; checking for duplicate content on the site; looking for thin content on the site; checking for canonical tags, 404 pages and 301 redirects; ensuring that structured data is added and verified to the proper entities and pages; checking that URL structures are well thought of and easy to follow by website users and the Google bot; checking of website speed; ensuring the installation of a valid SSL certificate; ensuring that there is no mixed non-SSL and SSL content on the site; optimization of images, CSS, HTML, etc. To ensure fast load speed; building of internal links and checking for broken links on the site; creation of an XML sitemap and submitting to a Google search console; and checking for mobile usability problems.

Local Blitz SEO experts will perform on page SEO optimization; content marketing for SEO; link building both outbound and inbound; and creating social signals for SEO. It is also important to note that their SEO experts are continually exerting efforts to learn. They regularly attend SEO training conferences and events. Other considerations that an SEO expert will make include: what is being done for conversion rate optimization (CRO); the process for SEO outreach; and the content management system (CMS) that are used to working with.

Founded in 2009, Local Blitz is a digital marketing agency that provides value to its clients by creating digital sales funnels for them, particularly for those who require them the most, whether they are small or medium sized businesses. They are always ready to serve as an valuable resource for companies that are not big enough to have their own Internet digital marketing services but are completely aware that it is essential. They have been receiving much feedback from satisfied clients in a wide variety of niches, such as real estate, e-commerce, automotive, and many more. Their SEO experts are committed to continuing SEO education for themselves and their clients.

People who would like to know more about the Internet marketing services offered by Local Blitz can visit their website, or contact them through the telephone or via email. They are open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, from Monday to Friday. For information about the latest developments involving Local Blitz, people can check out their media room at https://www.pressadvantage.com/organization/local-blitz2.

