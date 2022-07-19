Quarterly Report Investor Webinar / Call

PERTH, Western Australia, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss its June 2022 Quarterly Results, which are anticipated for release around 8:30am AEDT on Tuesday July 26, 2022.
CALL DETAILS
|Australia: Tuesday July 26, 2022
|Canada: Monday July 25, 2022
|UK: Tuesday July 26, 2022
|Perth – 7:00am
|Toronto – 7:00pm
|London – 12:00am
|Sydney/Melbourne – 9:00am
|Vancouver – 4:00pm
Register for the investor webinar at the link below:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Bl20-GuyR_GhcP3lxxDI9Q
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 847 5673 1137
For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:
|Location
|Australia
|Singapore
|Canada
|USA
|New Zealand
|United Kingdom
|Dial in Number
|+61 8 7150 1149
+61 3 7018 2005
|+65 3165 1065
|+1 778 907 2071
|+1 669 900 9128
|+64 9 884 6780
|+44 203 901 7895
International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kecdxnuUGW
A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus’s website at www.perseusmining.com.
This announcement was approved for release by Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director and CEO.
