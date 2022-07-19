DNA Plc’s Half-Year Financial Report 2022: Total revenues, EBITDA and result grew – a significant increase seen in the popularity of 5G

English Finnish

Summary

Unless otherwise stated, the comparison figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period in the previous year (reference period). Figures are unaudited.

January–June 2022

Total revenues grew 1% and amounted to EUR 483 million (476).

EBITDA remained stable and was EUR 184 million (183).

Operating result increased 1% and was EUR 82 million (81).

Average revenue per user (ARPU) 1) : ARPU for mobile communications grew 1% and was EUR 17.2 (17.0). ARPU for fixed broadband grew 2% and was EUR 16.5 (16.1). ARPU for TV subscriptions grew 13% and was EUR 8.2 (7.2).

: Number of subscriptions: The number of mobile subscriptions 2) increased and was 2,719,000 (2,695,000). The number of fixed broadband subscriptions increased and came to 625,000 (595,000). The number of TV subscriptions decreased and came to 240,000 (275,000).







Key figures

EUR million 1─6/2022 1─6/2021 Change, % 1─12/2021 Total revenues 483 476 1 956 EBITDA 184 183 0 359 % of total revenues 38 38 38 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment 102 102 204 Operating result, EBIT 82 81 1 154 % of total revenues 17 17 16 Net result before tax 79 77 2 147 Net result for the period 62 60 4 118 Return on investment (ROI), % 13 12 12 Return on equity (ROE), % 18 17 17 Capital expenditure 71 72 -2 191 Cash flow after investing activities 47 72 -35 174 Net debt 666 577 15 492 Net debt/EBITDA 1.8 1.6 1.4 Net gearing, % 106 80 64 Equity ratio, % 40 46 47 Earnings per share, basic and diluted, EUR 0.47 0.45 0.89 Personnel at the end of period 1,779 1,662 7 1,604

CEO’s review

At the end of the first half of 2022, the operating environment had become more unstable. Russia’s war against Ukraine has caused global uncertainty since February, clouding the economic outlook in Finland as well. Inflation has picked up speed and is already biting into consumers’ purchasing power, and the most common loan reference rates have started rising steeply. In June, the Bank of Finland estimated that the war in Ukraine will slow down economic growth in Finland, weaken the outlook and increase uncertainty in the global economy. All of this may also impact DNA’s economic outlook.

DNA’s financial key figures for January–June 2022 indicate that our business has nevertheless continued to develop steadily. Total revenues grew 1% year-on-year and amounted to EUR 483 million (476), EBITDA remained stable and was EUR 184 million (183) and operating result was up 1% to EUR 82 million (81). The slowdown in growth is attributable to a year-on-year rise in the costs of sales, 5G construction, Group services and energy.

The number of mobile subscriptions increased by 24,000 year-on-year, and their ARPU increased to EUR 17.2 (17.0). The number of fixed broadband subscriptions increased by 30,000 from the comparison period, and their ARPU rose to EUR 16.5 (16.1). DNA has continued to grow as the fixed-network market leader.

Demand for 5G services remained strong. During the first half of the year, almost 80% of all the phones sold by DNA were already 5G-capable, as compared to just over 50% in January–June 2021. Demand was also driven by our expanding 5G network, which reached as much as 70% of the population at the end of the period. The significant boost to mobile data speeds made possible by 5G was clearly visible in the measurement Omnitele3) published in April. In some cases, download speeds in DNA’s mobile network have increased by tenfold over the past four years.

Finland ended almost all of its coronavirus restrictions in January–June. The lifting of the national remote working recommendation in the early part of the year has increased the utilisation rate of DNA’s offices as well, even though it remains far short of pre-pandemic figures. Going forward, DNA’s employees can continue to choose freely where and how they work, and in the spring and early summer they typically visited the office only 0 to 2 times a week. DNA has found that giving employees the freedom to choose how and where they work yields high productivity and greater job satisfaction. In the near future, DNA intends to increase and enhance work flexibility even further.

Jussi Tolvanen

CEO

1) ARPU = Monthly mobile revenues (company’s subscriptions) and traffic revenues + interconnection / average number of subscriptions.

2) Postpaid, prepaid, mobile home phone (“Luuri”) and mobile broadband subscriptions.

3) Omnitele’s study on mobile download speeds, 3/2022. The measurements were carried out in 11 regions, covering 19 cities: Helsinki, Espoo, Kauniainen, Vantaa, Kerava, Tuusula, Järvenpää, Turku, Raisio, Naantali, Kaarina, Tampere, Pirkkala, Nokia, Ylöjärvi, Kangasala, Jyväskylä, Lahti and Pori. The data transfer speeds varied between areas. The results are presented as averages for each area. The data transfer speeds and ranking of the operators also varied between locations within each area. Further information in Finnish: https://corporate.dna.fi/lehdistotiedotteet?type=stt2&id=69937838

