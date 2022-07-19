eureKARE launches synthetic biology studio network with inaugural biomedical studio in Belgium

Georges Rawadi appointed eureKARE’s Chief of Biotech Studio Development

Luxembourg, Belgium, and Paris, France – 19 July 2022: eureKARE ("the Company"), a pioneering company focused on financing and building next generation biotechnology companies in the disruptive fields of synthetic biology, today announces the launch of its first synthetic biology studio located in Belgium. In conjunction with this, eureKARE has appointed Georges Rawadi as Chief of Biotech Studio Development, effective immediately. eureKARE’s thematic synthetic biology studio model is a novel, flexible approach to biotech start-up creation.

eureKARE is developing a pan-European biotech studio network covering several areas where synthetic biology can create disruptive solutions and high market value products. eureKARE’s synthetic biology studios will focus on biomedical and other thematic applications in different European innovation hotspots. Its strategy is based on identifying, selecting, and nurturing high-quality European science. This unique model brings together scientists from all across Europe and offers premium services that combine all the tools to bring their concepts to life, while benefiting from an exclusive collection of skills and knowledge through a broad network of academic and industrial professionals.

In his new position, Georges will oversee eureKARE’s network of synthetic biology studios and work with management in key localities to build a unique ecosystem of innovation hubs across Europe. Georges’ initial focus will be on the launch of eureKARE’s inaugural studio, located in Belgium, which will focus on the biomedical applications of synthetic biology. Additional studios will be set up to focus on select areas of synthetic biology research identified by eureKARE.

Rodolphe Besserve, Chief Executive Officer of eureKARE, commented: “Our ambition is to build a strong synthetic biology network in Europe, acting as a bridge between academia and industry to transform innovation into companies. Georges is an experienced and well-known European biotech entrepreneur, and we are excited to have him lead our unique network of synthetic biology studios. Establishing our first studio for biomedical applications in Belgium is a pivotal moment for eureKARE and, with Georges at the helm, we anticipate further rapid expansion of this network across Europe.”

Georges Rawadi, Chief of Biotech Studio Development at eureKARE, commented: “In just over a year, eureKARE has completed a number of key investments across synthetic biology, and co-founded a European SPAC in biomanufacturing. I look forward to joining its team of experts to leverage the broad potential within this space. Through the launch of the first synthetic biology studio in Belgium, eureKARE is championing a new model of start-up creation and development to build Europe’s future synthetic biology leaders and address the world’s most critical health and environmental challenges.”

Georges brings over 25 years of experience across the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, most recently serving as CEO at YSOPIA Bioscience where he successfully oversaw its transformation into a clinical-stage biotechnology company.

Georges started his career as a research scientist before joining Sanofi. In 2002, he co-founded Proskelia and served as a scientific director until 2004. Over the next decade, Georges assumed various roles in business development at ProStrakan, Galapagos and Cellectis, before becoming VP Business Development & IP at Celyad. Across these positions, Georges successfully managed multiple licensing agreements and drove several strategic partnerships. He is currently on the Board of Directors at Alia Therapeutics and is a Chairman of the Strategic Board at Apmonia Therapeutics. Georges holds a PhD in microbiology from the University of Paris VI and a master’s degree in management and strategy from ESSEC Business School, Paris.

About eureKARE

eureKARE is an investment company focused on financing and developing synthetic biology and microbiome innovation across Europe. Driven by the belief that synthetic biology holds the key to many of the world’s most pressing health and environmental challenges, eureKARE’s experienced team is focused on harnessing Europe’s untapped leadership in the field to build the companies of the future. eureKARE is championing a new model of start-up creation and development to create a dynamic ecosystem of early and later stage ventures through its network of synthetic biology studios. Backed by a proprietary AI tool, eureKARE’s studios act as a bridge between academia and industry, helping to catalyze researchers’ innovations into companies with access to all the ingredients they need to grow, prosper, and bring benefits to society.

