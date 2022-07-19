Proactive news headlines including Meeka Metals, Matador Mining, MGC Pharmaceuticals and First Graphene

Sydney, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Meeka Metals Ltd (ASX:MEK)'s exploration efforts at the Murchison Gold Project in WA have received a boost with the discovery of thick, shallow high-grade gold at St Anne’s prospect. Click here

Matador Mining Ltd (ASX:MZZ, OTCQX:MZZMF) has raised an additional A$496,000 via an existing large shareholder after raising A$4.5 million in a recent placement. Click here

Perseus Mining Ltd (ASX:PRU, TSX:PRU, OTC:PMNXF) expects to increase the life of the Edikan gold operations in Ghana by 18 to 24 months after completing a feasibility study on the nearby Nkosuo Project and adding considerable mineral resources and ore reserves. Click here

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (LSE:MXC, OTC:MGCLF, ASX:MXC) has strengthened its team with the appointment of experienced pharmaceutical industry executive Robert Clements to the newly created position of chief commercial officer. Click here

First Graphene Ltd (ASX:FGR, OTCQB:FGPHF) closed out the last quarter of the 2022 financial year with record revenue of A$359,000, thanks to several significant orders, sending its full-year revenue soaring 111% to A$723,000 from a year ago. Click here

Sunstone Metals Ltd (ASX:STM) has delivered wide intersections of up to 1 g/t gold equivalent, paving the way for a maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) at Brama-Alba discovery within the Bramaderos Gold-Copper Project in Southern Ecuador. Click here

Red River Resources Ltd (ASX:RVR) has struck high-grade copper in resource definition drilling at Liontown deposit of the Thalanga Operations in Northern Queensland, revealing grades as high as 4.99%. Click here

ClearVue Technologies Ltd (ASX:CPV, OTCQB:CVUEF) has inked a two-year manufacturing and distribution agreement with US-based company Advanced Impact Technologies Inc (AITI) for the manufacture, sale and marketing of ClearVue’s solar photovoltaic (PV) glazing products. Click here

Emmerson Resources Ltd (ASX:ERM) made good progress in the June quarter, particularly at Hermitage in the Tennant Creek Project, where strong copper-gold indications have been returned and looks forward to starting work at the historical high-grade gold mine at Golden Forty. Click here

International Graphite Ltd (ASX:IG6) has highlighted the potential for new discoveries at Springdale Graphite Project in Western Australia with the unearthing of a new graphite zone (SDW_1) near the existing resource boundary. Click here

Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) has had a Junior Minerals Exploration Incentive (JMEI) application granted by the Australian Taxation Office and has received an allocation of up to $925,000, which may be distributed to eligible shareholders. Click here

Castillo Copper Ltd (LSE:CCZ, ASX:CCZ) has further de-risked the Big One deposit of the NWQ Copper Project in Queensland with proof-of-concept metallurgical test work producing a copper concentrate up to 10 times purer than the original grade. Click here

Newfield Resources Ltd (ASX:NWF) has issued 2,857,143 fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.35 per share to raise $1 million in a placement. Click here

About Proactive

Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com