The GEO Group, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises The GEO Group, Inc. ("GEO" or "the Company") (NYSE: GEO) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com

The Company has been the subject of several lawsuits arising from alleged substandard conditions, inadequate medical care and overcrowding at some of its prison facilities; however, in numerous instances it downplayed to investors the expense and financial risks posed by the litigation. In July 2019, news reports revealed correspondence sent by the Company to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (“ICE”) requesting its help to cover the expense of the litigation, which it was “deeply alarmed at the rapidly increasing costs in defending…without reimbursement from ICE” and which was “likely to cost $15-20 million with an expense of tens of millions in the event of a final negative ruling by the courts,” because the Company “cannot bear the costs of this defense on its own.”

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period in violation of federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

