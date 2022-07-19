Marty McGuirk Joins Ovation Fertility as Chief Development Officer

Nashville, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovation® Fertility is proud to announce that Marty McGuirk will be joining the organization’s mergers and acquisitions team as the chief development officer. He will be joining the existing mergers and acquisitions team to help Ovation expand its footprint of IVF, andrology and genetics laboratories around the United States.

McGuirk earned his Bachelor of Arts with honors in politics from Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington. He later attended the University of Virginia in Charlottesville to earn his Master of Business Administration. During his time there, he earned the Faculty Award of Academic Excellence, which is only awarded to the top 5% of the class each year.

After earning his MBA, McGuirk worked as a senior consultant for Axia, Ltd., where he managed teams that conducted strategies and financial analyses for Fortune 500 clients. He then entered the corporate development space, working for companies in Denver, Colorado, which included Lafarge, DaVita Healthcare Partners and most recently, National Veterinary Associates. In these roles, he focused on strategic and specialty acquisitions across the United States as well as Latin America, which generated revenue in the millions.

Today, McGuirk brings this wealth of expertise to an already experienced and successful mergers and acquisitions team with Danny Charles and Dr. Kaylen Silverberg.

According to Ovation CEO Paul Kappelman, “We believe growing Ovation through more acquisitions and partnerships allows us to further our mission and purpose. The mergers and acquisitions team has already had an amazing year in terms of growth and expansion, and we are excited to have Marty McGuirk join us as chief development officer to help continue Ovation’s upward trajectory.”

McGuirk shares this sentiment, saying, “It is an honor to join the mergers and acquisitions team at Ovation Fertility. They have done some amazing things to expand the company’s presence in the United States and improve access to fertility care. I look forward to using my knowledge and experience to help Ovation take the next step in its growth and development.”

