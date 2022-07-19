Qatar BGA, POC, IAA and TCM Market- Increasing home-grown R&D initiatives and the greater role of the private sector will help the specialized segments to grow and create a huge demand for the diagnostic equipment in Qatar: Ken Research

Gurugram, India, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Installations of Diagnostic Devices (BGA, POC IAA, and TCM) in Qatar are expected to grow as demand for new and innovative products is rising in place of conventional centralized systems.

The government of Qatar has allocated QR 16.5 Billion for the healthcare budget which would be utilized to boost the current infrastructure to cater to the growing demand for medical devices owing to the high prevalence of diseases in the country.

Qatar’s Expanding Healthcare Infrastructure: Qatar’s growing healthcare infrastructure is boosting the Diagnostic Devices (BGA, POC IAA, and TCM) Market in Qatar. The Government of Qatar has allotted QR 16.5 Billion as the Healthcare budget in 2021. Along with it, the growing privatization in the healthcare sector will boost the demand for Diagnostic Devices (BGA, POC IAA, and TCM) in the country.

Progressive Healthcare: A considerable progress has been achieved by the health sector in Qatar either in providing the best medical devices and equipment or attracting the best medical and technical cadres. The scope of health services coverage has been expanded by opening a large number of primary health centers and hospitals throughout the country. The Ministry also develops the plans and programs that emanate from the strategy and identifies the necessary systems of oversight and follow-up to implement the health strategy as a whole. The Ministry provides preventive and curative health services at an internationally and globally recognized standard through healthcare services that oversee primary healthcare centers distributed across Qatar.

Increasing Private Sector Involvement: The increased partnership between the private and public sectors is expected to improve the healthcare infrastructure in Qatar which will help the diagnostic equipment market to grow in the coming years. The government invited bidders from the private sector to design, build and operate three hospitals on state-owned land in Qatar. The Public-private partnerships will ease the economic burden of non-communicable diseases on government spending in Qatar. The biggest problem with private care is that it’s more expensive. However, you can usually get quicker treatment, access more specialized services, and be more likely to see English-speaking healthcare professionals; some of whom are expats themselves.

Future Market trends for all three segments: The medical equipment market is changing in Qatar as BGA were initially installed in Labs and emergency departments of the hospitals but now it is majorly POC installations. Focus on the specialized services is expected to bring high-accuracy diagnostic equipment into the limelight such as POC IAA and TCM in Qatar.

The report titled “ Qatar Blood Gas and POC Immunoassay Analyzer Market Outlook to 2025 ” by Ken Research suggested that the Diagnostic Devices (BGA, POC IAA, and TCM) market is expected to grow at a positive CAGR. Increased specialization of medical equipment and high disease prevalence are driving the market in Qatar. Focus on home-grown R&D developments and the greater role of the private sector will boost the healthcare infrastructure and increase the quantity and quality of medical services provided in Qatar.

Key Segments Covered:-

Blood Gas Analyzer

By Installed Base

By Type of Product

By Type of Sales Model

By type of End-user

By Type of Workload

POC Immunoassay Analyzer

By Installed Base

By Type of Product

By Type of Sales Model

Transcutaneous Monitors

By End User

Key Target Audience:-

Healthcare Industry

Medical Device Manufacturing Companies

Medical Device Distributors

Hospitals

Multi-specialty and Super Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Sleep Labs Centers

Home Healthcare Centers

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Base Year: 2021

Study Period : 2016-2021

: 2016-2021 Forecast Period: 2022F–2026F

Companies Covered:-

Equipment Manufacturers

Instrumentation Laboratory

Abbott

Radiometer

Sentec

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Qatar Diagnostic Device (BGA, POC IAA, and TCM) Overview

Market Ecosystem

Value chain Analysis

Detailed Analysis of Blood Gas Analyzer Market in Qatar (Market Size, 2021; Market Segmentation; Market Shares; Competition; Future Market Size, 2026; Future Trends and Technologies)

Detailed Analysis of Immunoassay Analyzer Market in Qatar (Market Size, 2021; Market Segmentation; Market Shares; Competition; Future Market Size, 2026; Future Trends and Technologies)

Detailed Analysis of Transcutaneous Monitors Market in Qatar (Market Size, 2021; Market Segmentation; Market Shares; Competition; Future Market Size, 2026; Future Trends and Technologies)

Major Challenges in Qatar Diagnostic Device (BGA, POC IAA, and TCM) Market

