France Tractor Market Analysis Report 2022: John Deere, New Holland and Fendt Dominated the Market with a Collective Share of Around 50% - Forecasts to 2028

France tractor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.24% during 2022-2028



The study considers a detailed scenario of the present France agricultural tractor market and its market dynamics for 2022-2028. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



KEY POINTS

In 2020, France was the 2nd largest agriculture tractor market after Germany in Europe with an overall unit registration of 26,121 units. The increase in tractor sales and crop production resulted from favourable monsoon rains in 2019 and 2020, which helped the country to recover from the drought-induced low in 2017 and the COVID-19 pandemic.



France's machinery, and equipment (M&E) industry is the world's 3rd largest supplier of machinery. Despite the pandemic situation, the FDI investment in the machinery and equipment sector has attracted foreign investors considerably that will support the growth of machinery and equipment.



SEGMENT ANALYSIS

With approximately 38% of the share, tractors account for the largest segment of agriculture equipment in France. Tractors can be rightfully called the backbone of the France agriculture industry.



Agriculture tractors accounted for 98% of the overall France tractors market in 2021. In 2020, France exported $2.95 billion worth of tractors. France is the world's 5th largest exporter of agricultural tractors and tillage machinery.

COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

In terms of units sold, John Deere, New Holland and Fendt dominated the France tractor market with a collective market share of around 50%.



Key Vendors

John Deere

CNH Industries

AGCO

Claas

TAFE

Other Prominent Vendors

SDF

ACE

ISEKI

DEUTZ-FAHR

Mahindra & Mahindra

Yanmar

Escorts

Kubota

REGIONAL ANALYSIS: ZONES

North (Hauts-de-France, Ile-de-France, and Centre Val-de-Loire)

South (Occitanie, Provence Alpes Cote d'Azur (PACA), and Corsica)

East (Grand-Est, Bourgogne Franche-Comte, and Auvergne Rhone-Alpes)

West (Bretagne, Normandie, Pays de la Loire, and Nouvelle Aquitaine)

