Train Battery Market to Garner $748.30 Million by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global train battery market generated $483.0 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $748.30 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Rise in budget allocations for development of railways, increase in demand for a secure, safer, and efficient rail transport, and surge in demand for trains with improved passenger capacity drive the growth of the global train battery market. However, supportive government regulations on train batteries and increase in capital requirement hinder the market growth. On the other hand, improvement in railway infrastructure in developing nations and rise in development & testing of autonomous trains present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Production activities of different types of batteries used in trains were halted completely or partially due to lockdown measures implemented in various countries. Moreover, supply chain disruptions and raw material shortage presented challenges in production.

Moreover, the railway sector was severely impacted during the initial stages of the pandemic as railway travel was banned to prevent the spread of Covid-19. This, in turn, reduced the demand for train batteries even more.

Owing to economic uncertainty, the development activities of battery-operated and hybrid trains were either cancelled or postponed.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global train battery market based on battery type, rolling stock type, application, train type, and region.

Based on battery type, the lead acid segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than three-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the lithium ion segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on train type, the hybrid segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around three-fourths of the global train battery market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the battery-operated segment is expected to register the largest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the total market share, and is projected to continue its dominant share by 2031. Moreover, this region is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global train battery market analyzed in the research include AEG Power Solutions, BorgWarner Akasol AG, Amara Raja Batteries Limited, Ecobat, East Penn Manufacturing Company, Exide Industries Ltd., Fengri Power & Electric Co., Limited, ENERSYS, HBL Power Systems Limited, GS Yuasa Corporation, and others.

