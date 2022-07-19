Global Organ Preservation Market Report 2022: Market Size is Expected to Reach $410.24 Million by 2030

Dublin, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organ Preservation Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Solution; By Technique; By End-User; By Organ Type; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global organ preservation market size is expected to reach USD 410.24 million by 2030



Rising geriatric population and the increase in chronic diseases such as heart attacks and diabetes drive organ preservation industry growth during the forecast period. Diseases such as tuberculosis and liver cirrhosis are more prevalent in the elderly and may necessitate organ transplantation. Kidney-related ailments impact around one in three individuals with diabetes and one in five individuals suffering from high blood pressure.



Furthermore, the rising number of organ transplants in geriatric people is driving the market growth during the forecast period. According to the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network, the increasing geriatric population significantly impacts the number of organ transplantation procedures performed, as the number of older people receiving organ transplants has increased.



For example, in the U.S., organ transplants in the over-65 age group increased from 8,691 in 2019 to 8,895 in 2021. According to the U.N. World Population, there have been 728 million people aged 65 or older in 2020; this figure is expected to rise to 1.5 billion by 2050, providing the potential for market growth. As a result, given the high vulnerability to conditions that cause organ failure, expansion in this population segment will be a significant driver of market growth.



U.W. solution segment garnered the largest revenue share. This solution can flush and store the kidneys, liver, and pancreas. It was the first cellular restoration medium widely regarded as the gold standard in organ conservation and protection. The increased adoption of U.W. solutions is attributed to the prevalence of metabolically inert substrates, which allow for better implantation outcomes, less histopathologic damage, and enhanced physiological function of organ systems when compared to other solutions.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Increasing initiatives to promote public awareness and encourage organ donation

Growing healthcare investments

Restraints and Challenges

High cost of organ transplantation

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Organ Preservation Industry Trends

Value Chain Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Some of Key Players Operating in the Market:

Avionord

Bridge to Life Limited

Carnamedica

Dr. Franz Kohler

Essential Pharmaceuticals

Global Transplant Solutions

Institut Georges Lopez

Organ Preservation

OrganOx Limited

Preservation Solutions

Shanghai Genext

Transplant Biomedicals

Vascular Perfusion Solutions

Scope of the Report

Organ Preservation, Solution Outlook

University of Wisconsin Solution (UW Solution)

Custodial HTK

Perfadex

Other Solutions

Organ Preservation, Technique Outlook

Static Cold Storage

Hypothermic Machine Perfusion

Normothermic Machine Perfusion

Organ Preservation, End-User Outlook

Organ Transplant Centers

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Organ Preservation, Organ Type Outlook

Kidney

Liver

Lung

Heart

Pancreas

Organ Preservation, Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Netherlands

Russia

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

