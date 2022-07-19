UAE Cyber Security Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2017-2020 & 2022-2027 with 2021 as the Base Year

Dublin, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Cyber Security Market, By Security Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, Content Security, Others), By Solution Type, By Deployment Mode, By End Use Industry, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



UAE cyber security market is projected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period

The market growth can be attributed to the rising cyber threats across organizations and the increasing need to protect important documents and data from various types of threats such as malware, ransomware, among others.

Besides, technological advancements such as integrated security solutions and next-generation security solutions coupled with the rising adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, the internet of things, among others, are contributing to the growth of the UAE cyber security market during the forecast period.

A rise in malware and phishing threats among enterprises and a surge in demand for cloud-based cyber security solutions are expected to fuel the demand for UAE cyber security market in the coming years.

Emerging e-commerce platforms and an enhanced focus of market players on developing internet security solutions based on artificial intelligence platforms are expected to fuel the market growth. Increasing adoption of enterprise security solutions from manufacturing, banking, financial services, and insurance and healthcare industry is anticipated to drive the market growth.



Additionally, players in the UAE cybersecurity market are focused on developing advanced cybersecurity solutions based on cloud computing services to identify and mitigate threats quickly.

Moreover, the rising number of e-commerce channels and advancements in blockchain technology have augmented internet security solutions in a connected network infrastructure, which is expected to propel market growth. However, the high cost of cyber security solutions and lack of awareness pertaining to internal threats within the organizations are further expected to impede the market growth.

