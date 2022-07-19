India Agricultural Machinery Market Report 2022: Market is Projected to Reach $21.1 Billion by 2028 from $12.3 Billion in 2022

Dublin, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Agricultural Machinery Market Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Current Analysis, Growth, Demand, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian agricultural machinery market is projected to reach US$ 21.1 billion by 2028 from US$ 12.3 billion in 2022; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2028.

After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the Indian agricultural machinery market are obtained with maximum precision.



This new 2022 market report provides a holistic analysis of the entire Indian agricultural machinery market. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for the Indian agricultural machinery market. The report also provides up-to-date historical market size data for the period 2018 - 2021 and an illustrative forecast to 2028 covering key market aspects like market value for agricultural machinery in India.



The report provides in-depth analysis, information, and market size of the major 5 segments from 2018 to 2021, and forecasts to 2028. A comprehensive analysis has been done on market share with the percentage of the major segments.



The report also covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



The report will serve as a source for a 360-degree analysis, thoroughly integrating different models.

The Prominent Factors that are Expected to Contribute to the Growth of the Indian Agricultural Machinery Market During the Forecast Period:

Positive Outlook of Institutional Credit Policies

Government Incentives

Growing Agricultural Productivity

The emergence of Contract Farming

Increasing Rural Incomes

The Key Market Players for the Indian Agricultural Machinery Market are Listed Below:

Force Motors

Escorts Limited

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

John Deere India Private Limited

TAFE Motors and Tractors Limited

International Tractors Limited (Sonalika)

CNH Industrial (India) Private Limited

Greaves Cotton Limited

VST Tillers Tractors Limited

