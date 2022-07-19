Liteye Systems Appoints Science & Technology Expert Dr. Melissa Flagg to Advisory Board

Centennial, CO, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centennial Colorado — (July 19, 2022)- Liteye Systems, Inc. welcomes Dr. Melissa Flagg to Liteye’s Board of Advisors. Dr. Flagg’s expertise in acquisitions and technology development within the DOD will provide strategic guidance and direction to the company’s executive team through its continued growth and development as an industry leader in counter small unmanned systems (C-UAS), and multi-mission/multi-domain defense capabilities.

“Liteye is extremely excited to have Melissa join our team today!,” said Kenneth Geyer, CEO of Liteye. “I look forward to having her unique insights and experience to draw on as we take on the next stage of growth as an international defense contractor. Melissa’s perspective on many of the challenges and threats we face today will be invaluable.”

Dr. Melissa Flagg is the founder and president of Flagg Consulting LLC. She is also a fellow at the Acquisition Innovation Research Center (AIRC), a visiting fellow at the Perry World House, and a senior advisor to the Atlantic Council GeoTech Center. Prior to this, she was a Senior Fellow at the Center for Security and Emerging Technology (CSET) at Georgetown University.

Previously she served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Research, responsible for policy and oversight of Defense Department science and technology programs. She has worked at the State Department, the Office of Naval Research, the Office of the Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, and the Army Research Laboratory.

Dr. Flagg has served on numerous boards including the National Academy of Sciences Air Force Studies Board (2014-2015) and the Department of Commerce Emerging Technology Research Advisory Committee. She is currently on the Advisory Board for the Andrew W. Marshall Foundation and on the Board of Directors for the Missouri S&T (MOST) Policy Initiative. She holds a Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical Chemistry and a B.S. in Pharmacy.

About Liteye Systems, Inc. (www.Liteye.com): Founded in 2000, Colorado-based, Liteye Systems, Inc. is a world leader and technology solutions manufacturer and integrator of military and commercial Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) systems, manufacture of US AUDS, Drone Sense and Warn Systems, rugged high-resolution head-mounted displays (HMD), augmented sights, thermal surveillance systems, covert surveillance systems, electronic warfare packages, radar systems, and fire control software solutions. With offices in the UK and sales affiliates worldwide, Liteye is protecting critical infrastructure from real-world threats. Media Contact: Marya Mista mmista@liteye.com

# # #

Attachment