OKX partners with TradingView, bringing 260+ more cryptos to the world’s top investing site

TradingView’s 30 million customers can now execute trades on OKX directly through TradingView

Access to OKX offers TradingView users 640 more spot trading pairs and 100+ crypto derivatives, meeting the demand for more trading options and deeper market liquidity

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the world-leading cryptocurrency platform, today announced a partnership with TradingView, the number one most visited investing site in the world , that enables retail users to execute trades on OKX from their TradingView account. The integration of OKX makes over 260 more cryptocurrencies directly accessible to TradingView’s 30 million customers, with OKX adding 640 more spot trading pairs and 100 more crypto derivatives to those available on TradingView.

With a third of new investors using social media to do investment research, and financial guidance and investment sites being the most popular resource for investment ideas , TradingView provides an in-demand solution for new and experienced traders alike. The integration of OKX takes social crypto trading further by adding deep liquidity for a wide range of digital assets to TradingView.

Haider Rafique, Global Chief Marketing Officer, OKX said, “We are the first global crypto exchange of our size to integrate at this level with TradingView. Our primary focus is to bring better tooling and insights to crypto traders by allowing them to analyze market data, create custom charts, and use those signals to make more informed trades. With this partnership, TradingView customers can place trades via OKX without leaving the site, while OKX customers can make the most of TradingView charting within the OKX exchange. This enables faster decision making for traders and saves them having to click in and out of different views.”

The assets made available on TradingView through OKX’s integration include market leaders such as near (NEAR), cosmos (ATOM), and monero (XMR). Beyond bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH), swaps and futures will be available for top assets like aave (AAVE), solana (SOL), and litecoin (LTC), among others. OKX provides access to over 350 cryptocurrencies in total.

Trading on OKX via TradingView is easy. Simply hover over the OKX icon in the TradingView panel, click the “Connect” button and enter your OKX account details. For help connecting your OKX account on TradingView, check out this step-by-step guide .

