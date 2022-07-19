United States Display Driver Markets Report 2022-2027 Featuring Dialog Semiconductor, FocalTech, Himax Technologies, & Lucid Display Technology Among Others

Dublin, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Display Driver Market (2022-2027) by Driver Type, Technology, Device, Display Size., Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US Display Driver Market is estimated to be USD 164 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 210.51 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.12%.



Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the US Display Driver Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service.

Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Dialog Semiconductor plc, FocalTech, Himax Technologies, Lucid Display Technology.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score.

The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the US Display Driver Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company.

The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the US Display Driver Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, The analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing OLED and Flexible Display Demand

Growth in the Use of 4K & 8K Televisions and Availability of UHD Content

Increasing Demand for Automotive Displays

Evolving Role of DDICs from Individual Components to Single Integration Chips

Restraints

Saturated Growth and Declining Volumes of Shipments of Display Panels of TVS, Tablets, and Monitors

Opportunities

Development of COF Package-Based Display Drivers and Innovations in TDDI-Type Display Drivers

Construction of New OLED and LCD Panel Manufacturing Facilities

Increasing Demand for Wearable Displays for Smartwatches and AR/VR HMDs

Challenges

High Competition and Demand for Diverse Product Specifications

Increasing Ram Capacity of DDICs for High-Resolution Displays

Rapid Advancements in Display Panel Technology

Market Segmentations

The US Display Driver Market is segmented based on Driver Type, Technology, Device, and Display Size.

By Driver Type, the market is classified into Display Driver IC (DDIC) and Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI).

the market is classified into Display Driver IC (DDIC) and Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI). By Technology, the market is classified into LCD, OLED, and Others.

the market is classified into LCD, OLED, and Others. By Device, the market is classified into Smartphone, Tablet, Automotive Display, Television, Monitor & Notebook, Smart Watch, AR HMD, VR HMD, and Others.

the market is classified into Smartphone, Tablet, Automotive Display, Television, Monitor & Notebook, Smart Watch, AR HMD, VR HMD, and Others. By Display Size, the market is classified into Small Devices and Medium-Sized and Large Devices.

Company Profiles

Dialog Semiconductor plc

FocalTech

Himax Technologies

Lucid Display Technology

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp

MediaTek Inc

Microchip Technology Inc

Novatek Microelectronics Corp

Solomon Systech

Rohm Semiconductor

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Silicon Works

Sitronix Technology

SolasOLED

Solomon Systech (International) Ltd

Synaptics Inc

UltraChip Inc





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ji4zlf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment