Lithium-Ion Battery Dispersant Market worth $1,285 million by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium-Ion Battery Dispersant Market is estimated to grow from USD 735 million in 2022 to USD 1,285 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period. Development of smart devices and other industrial goods using lithium-ion battery is driving the growth of lithium-ion battery dispersant market.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Lithium-Ion Battery Dispersant Market”

124 – Tables

40 – Figures

126 – Pages

The Block Co-polymer segment is expected to hold the largest share of the lithium-ion battery dispersant market, during the forecast period

The block co-polymer segment is expected to lead the lithium-ion battery dispersant market during the forecast period by value. Block co-polymers are effective for dispersing pigments in organic liquids. They are used to form pigment dispersions that are used in a variety of solvent-borne coating compositions. Such pigment dispersions are widely used in lithium-ion batteries. Thus, growth in lithium-ion batteries will drive the market for the segment.

Among end-use, electric vehicle is the largest segment in the lithium-ion battery dispersant market

The electric vehicle segment is expected to lead the lithium-ion battery dispersant market during the forecast period by value. A significant portion of the population in countries such as China and Germany are shifting towards electric vehicles, creating the market for lithium-ion batteries. Thus, growth in lithium-ion batteries will bolster the demand for lithium-ion battery dispersant.

Asia Pacific region is expected to be the largest lithium-ion battery dispersant market

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the lithium-ion battery dispersant market during the forecast period by value. This demand can be attributed to the high growth in emerging economies of the region that has made Asia Pacific a lucrative market for the manufacturers of lithium-ion battery. The presence of electronic manufacturers in the region, such as Panasonic Corp. (Japan), Sony Corp. (Japan), Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. (South Korea), and LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), is a key factor driving the market demand for lithium-ion battery market, creating the demand for lithium-ion battery dispersant in Asia Pacific.

Key Players in Lithium-Ion Battery Dispersant Market include:

Ashland (US),

Kao Corporation (Japan),

LG Chem (South Korea),

Toyocolor Co., Ltd. (Japan),

The Lubrizol Corporation (US),

Croda International PLC (UK),

Borregaard AS (Norway).

This research report categorizes the lithium-ion battery dispersant market based on Dispersant Type, End-Use, and Region.

Based on Dispersant Type, the lithium-ion battery dispersant market has been segmented as follows:

Block Co-polymers



Naphthalene sulfonates



Lignosulfonates



Others



Based on End-Use, the lithium-ion battery dispersant market has been segmented as follows:



Consumer Electronics



Electric Vehicles



Military



Industrial



Others



Based on Region, the lithium-ion battery dispersant market has been segmented as follows:



Asia Pacific



North America



Europe



Rest of World

