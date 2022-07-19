$29.2 Billion Worldwide Medical Foods Industry to 2027 - Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Danone and Meiji Holdings Among Others

Dublin, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Foods Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medical foods market reached a value of US$ 20.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 29.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Medical foods refer to food products that are formulated to be administered or consumed under the supervision of a physician or intended for the dietary management of diseases and conditions. They are composed of vitamins, minerals (like zinc and calcium), botanicals, coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10), taurine, omega-2 fatty acids and antioxidants.

Due to the presence of these nutrients, medical foods manage nutritional deficiencies that affect disease progression and are healthier alternatives to naturally occurring foodstuffs used in a natural state. Medical foods also enhance the immune and digestive systems while aiding the cognitive behavior of consumers. Nowadays, they are available in various forms such as pills, pre-thickened products and puddings, powder and liquids for oral intake or enteral feeding by tube.



The global medical foods market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing geriatric population. Medical food is specifically formulated and processed for the patients and is recommended by physicians to manage the symptoms of neurological conditions, multiple sclerosis, stroke, and dementia as patients face difficulty in swallowing food.

Besides this, with the growing awareness regarding the need for clinical nutrition by healthcare professionals and patients, there has been an increased demand for medical food products. Furthermore, the rising penetration of the e-commerce industry has led to a gradual shift toward the online purchase of medical foods, thereby offering lucrative opportunities to market players. The rising adoption of healthy alternatives due to the increasing cost of medical services, increasing awareness about medical foods and extensive investment in research and development (R&D) activities are some of the other factors positively impacting the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Alfasigma S.p.A., Danone S.A., Fresenius Kabi AG, Mead Johnson & Company LLC (Reckitt Benckiser), Medtrition Inc., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Metagenics Inc. (Alticor), Nestle S.A., Primus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Targeted Medical Pharma Inc. and Victus Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pp4r7r

