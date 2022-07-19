Global Oncology Based In-Vivo CRO Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oncology Based In-Vivo CRO Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global oncology based in-vivo CRO market reached a value of US$ 1.05 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1.69 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.26% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Oncology refers to a branch of medicine that studies, diagnoses, and treats cancer using biopsy, endoscopy, X-ray, computed tomography (CT) scanning, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET) scanning, and ultrasound. It offers hormonal therapy, immunotherapy, radiotherapy, and oral therapies to patients for tolerating and easing the side effects of cancer. At present, there is a rise in the demand for oncology based in-vivo CRO across the globe due to the development of several investigational compounds by contract research organizations (CROs) for treating cancer.



Oncology Based In-Vivo CRO Market Trends:

The growing prevalence of cancer around the world represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, governments of several countries across the globe are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities. This, along with the rising expertise in cancer treatment by contract research organizations (CROs), is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, there is an increase in the innovation of genetic engineering for manipulating deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and altering the characteristics of organisms.

This, coupled with the growing focus on oncogene study to regulate proliferation, growth, and differentiation of cells, is positively influencing the market. Besides this, the wide availability of medicines, along with the expanding healthcare industry, is catalyzing the demand for oncology based in-vivo CRO worldwide.

Apart from this, the cost-efficiency offered by contract research organizations (CROs) compared to an in-house study is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Additionally, there is an increase in the adoption of telehealth and virtual clinical trials in the healthcare industry for ensuring the safety of cancer patients. This is projected to bolster the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Champions Oncology Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Crown Bioscience Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Evotec SE, ICON Plc, Labcorp Drug Development (Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings), Living Tumor Laboratory, Taconic Biosciences Inc., The Jackson Laboratory, WuXi AppTec and Xentech.



