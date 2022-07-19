Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Establishes Research Collaboration with University of Nevada, Las Vegas to Investigate Small Molecule Immunotherapy Rose Bengal for Tissue Regeneration and Repair

KNOXVILLE, TN, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provectus (OTCQB: PVCT) today announced that the Company has initiated a new sponsored research program with Kelly Tseng, PhD, Associate Professor of Pathology and Lab Medicine, School of Life Sciences at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) to characterize the effects of Provectus’ pharmaceutical-grade rose bengal sodium (RBS) on vertebrate tissue regeneration and repair. RBS is the lead member of a class of small molecules called halogenated xanthenes that is entirely owned by Provectus.



The Tseng Lab at UNLV will assess the effects of RBS on animal development and tissue repair using the African clawed frog (Xenopus laevis), an established vertebrate model organism, and in vivo assays to evaluate key biological processes: embryo development, wound healing, and tissue regeneration.

Dr. Tseng is an expert in tissue regeneration and a leader in the regenerative biology and bioelectrical signaling fields. Her research group at UNLV seeks to elucidate the mechanisms of complex tissue regeneration in vertebrates using the highly regenerative clawed frog, with the goal of applying this knowledge to therapeutic strategies. Dr. Tseng has identified key factors that control limb and eye regeneration, and has also established a new model for studying embryonic eye stem cells.

She graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Harvard University with a PhD, and was a Howard Hughes Medical Institute research fellow at Boston Children's Hospital. Dr. Tseng's work has been highlighted in books and media outlets including The New York Times.

Recent medical journal publications of hers include “From Cell Death to Regeneration: Rebuilding After Injury” (Front Cell Dev Biol 18;9:655048. 2021), “Studying in vivo Retinal Progenitor Cell Proliferation in Xenopus laevis” (Retinal Development. Methods in Molecular Biology, 2092:19-33. 2020), and “Using the Xenopus Developmental Eye Regrowth System to Distinguish the Role of Developmental Versus Regenerative Mechanisms” (Front Physiol 10:502. 2019).

About Provectus

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Provectus or the Company) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapy medicines for different disease areas based on a class of small molecules called halogenated xanthenes (HXs). The Company’s lead molecule is RBS. A second HX molecule has been synthesized.

Provectus’ drug discovery and development programs include investigational drugs and drug targets in oncology (clinical-stage), dermatology (clinical-stage), hematology, virology, microbiology, ophthalmology (clinical-stage), animal health, and tissue regeneration and repair, and use multiple routes of administration, such as intralesional (IL), topical (.top), oral (P.O.), inhaled (.inh), intranasal (IN), and intravenous (IV).

Information about the Company’s clinical trials can be found at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) registry, www.clinicaltrials.gov. For additional information about Provectus, please visit the Company's website at www.provectusbio.com.

