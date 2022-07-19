Global stretcher chairs market size to record a decent annual growth rate through 2028

Pune, India, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, worldwide stretcher chairs industry which stood at a valuation of USD 198.56 million in 2021, is anticipated to attain a decent valuation by the end of 2028.





Aside from that, the research literature forewarns readers regarding current and upcoming challenges that may impede the growth of the market, while divulging precise solutions to offset the impact.

Proceeding further, a detailed overview of various market bifurcations in terms of product type, technology, end user scope, and regional expanse is furnished in the document for stakeholders to identify promising avenues to broaden their profitability graph.

Lastly, an all-inclusive assessment of the top contenders in the business sphere through the lens of their product portfolio, financial standing, strategic advances, latest developments, and scope for diversification is encompassed in the document.

Escalating expenditure on health, increase in the number of surgical procedures, and growth in geriatric population are the major factors driving global stretcher chairs market growth.

Furthermore, the prevalence of injuries as well as chronic illnesses, in consort with advantages offered by the product such as flexibility of moving and lightweight are leading to rapid uptake of stretcher chairs, thus impelling industry share.

Covid-19 pandemic impact: -

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown restrictions resulted in postponement of non-emergency surgeries and shutdown of manufacturing units which led to major disruptions in supply chain, restricting the industry growth.

On the flip side, rapid spread of the virus and high rate of hospitalization inadvertently fueled the demand for stretcher chairs, subsequently contributing to expansion in production capacity.

Segmental outlook: -

Considering technology, worldwide stretcher chairs industry space is segregated into manual, and powered. Among these, the manual stretcher chairs segment is expected to showcase decent growth through the analysis timeframe, owing to its affordability and multi-purpose usage feature.

Speaking of product type, the market is categorized into special, and general. While end-user scope is bifurcated into clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, and others.

Regional expanse summary: -

Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are the major geographies that contribute to the overall industry remuneration. As per experts, North America is leading the industry growth at present.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is a promising avenue for broadening the market’s profitability graph over 2022-2028, attributable to increase in healthcare expenditure, booming medical automation, and growing prevalence of chronic disorders amongst the population.

Competitive hierarchy overview: -

NovyMed International BV, IBIOM Instruments Ltd., GF Health Products Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Stryker Corporation, Amtai Medical Equipment Inc., Medifa GmbH & Co. KG, Wy‘East Medical Corporation, UFSK-International OSYS GMBH, and Winco Mfg. LLC are the top contenders influencing global stretcher chairs market trends.

