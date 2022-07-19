New York, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital Trust and Safety Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293612/?utm_source=GNW





Social media platforms, media, gaming, dating apps, eCommerce, streaming services, and company websites all want as much user interaction as possible, causing a surge in the creation and consumption of user-generated content.User-generated content attracts more traffic to a business’s website, which increases customer engagement and improves search engine rankings.



However, failure to moderate online content effectively can expose a brand to risk and impact the business’s bottom line.Digital platforms and websites include massive amounts of unverified information; publishing/sharing this information can lead to the spread of misinformation.



A constant threat exists that users will scam audiences or upload inappropriate or disturbing content (e.g., child pornography, recruitment for terrorist groups, hate speech, racist or homophobic content, illegal drug sales, and persecution of minority groups). The prompt review and deletion of inappropriate content and misinformation can harm society, people, and businesses at large. Brand reputation, customer relationships, and profitability are being negatively impacted by the rise in cybersecurity attacks, data breaches, illegal data collection, fraud, unauthorized transactions, fraudulent advertisements, and copyright infringement.Considering these repercussions, the onus of monitoring and moderating content lies on organizations that host the content or on the platform owners. Protecting organizations and customers through strategic and comprehensive digital trust and safety solutions is imperative.This study explores content moderation techniques and tools and considers growth opportunities in the space. It also provides profiles of leading trust and safety service providers.

Author: Sherrel Roche

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293612/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________