USA and Canada Upstream and Oilfield Services Market Report 2022 Projected Accelerated Growth of the Oilfield Services Market in the US and Canada in the Next Several Years

Dublin, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "USA and Canada Upstream and Oilfield Services 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report's goal is to provide a complete picture of trends that transformed the regional oil and gas industry in the last 15 years.



In the last ten years, thanks to the shale revolution, the US and Canada combined production propelled the region to the largest oil and gas producer in the World. In 2021 the region accounted for almost 25% of liquids production and for 28% of gas compared to 12% and 24% in 2007. The growth took its toll in difficult to manage debt loads and unhappy investors.



Yet, the good news is that the growth did not exhaust the region's potential which remains large and readily available for expansion. Russian invasion into Ukraine is slowly changing future of the global oil and gas balances with the US and Canada playing the key role in the transition.



The region hosts the largest OFS market in the World whether at a peak or during sectoral downturns. However, the market is difficult to navigate successfully. Sharp swings in activity and prices along with a significant change in the technology make investment in the market cumbersome and returns uncertain. High investment required during growth leaves companies with heavy debt burden when the market is in the downturn.



Unlike in other regions, the US OFS market is particularly vulnerable to volatility. It fell in 2009, it shrank sharply in 2015-2016. The US and Canada OFS market experienced yet another shock in 2020 with the market collapsing by over 50% due to falling activity levels and enormous price pressures. The report includes the analysis of these shocks. After each cycle, many players went bankrupt, and capacities found new owners who will continue supplying the market with needed equipment and expertise.



The future of the industry in the changing global conditions is bright despite a seemingly slow recovery of 2021-2022. However, it will experience the overheating period between now and 2030 despite efforts to collectively manage the growth.



The report snapshot:

A detailed analysis of the North American Upstream and Oilfield Services development from 2007 to the end of 2021

Activity review in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Colorado, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Alaska, the Gulf of Mexico, and Canadian provinces. Largest operators by the state in 2013-2021

Analysis based on core data (wells, footage, fracturing stages, water per well)

OFS market size for individual states and Canada. Benchmarked to revenues of the largest OFS firms in North America

Profiles of 17 largest frackers/ operators in North America

Briefs of 42 OFS companies (revenue, debt, service offering)

Forecast of the physical activity and OFS market development in the States and Canada's provinces till 2030

Forecast includes changes due to global supply shifts because of the Russian aggression against Ukraine

The report is a tool for anyone who is strategically involved in oil and gas upstream and OFS globally. It is written by a strategic consultant who views the industry through the lens of the top executive or seasoned investor.



The report is highly visual with lots of graphs and numerical values which allows for a quick and easy understanding of the trends. It also contains enough details to dive in.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Abstract



2 Changes in global hydrocarbons production in 2007-2021

2.1 Global crude oil, condensate and NGL production

2.2 Global production of natural gas

2.3 Crude oil prices, hydrocarbon production and OFS spending



3 The US oil and gas production in 2007-2021

3.1 Crude oil production in the USA overview

3.2 Natural gas withdrawals in the USA overview

3.3 Canada oil and gas overview



4 Oilfield services activity in the US and Canada

4.1 Drilling

4.2 Fracturing

4.3 Wells and workovers



5 Forecast of Upstream and OFS development in North America



6 Oilfield services market in the US and Canada

6.1 The US and Canada Oilfield Services Market in 2007-2021

6.2 Forecast of the US and Canada Oilfield Services Market in 2022-2030

6.3 Land Drilling Segment

6.4 Land Drilling Fluids (Mud)

6.5 Drill bits and downhole mud motors

6.6 MWD/LWD and Rotary Steering Systems (land)

6.7 Cementing

6.8 Casing

6.9 Completion equipment

6.10 Wireline logging and perforation

6.11 Fracturing and water/proppant

6.12 Workover and Coiled Tubing

6.13 Artificial Lift Systems and Tubing

6.14 Offshore Oilfield Services



7 Physical activity and market estimates in key states and Canada

7.1 Texas

7.2 New Mexico

7.3 North Dakota

7.4 Oklahoma

7.5 Colorado

7.6 Louisiana

7.7 Pennsylvania

7.8 Ohio

7.9 Alaska

7.10 Gulf of Mexico and other offshore

7.11 Canada

7.11.1 Alberta

7.11.2 Saskatchewan

7.11.3 British Columbia

7.11.4 Manitoba

7.11.5 Newfoundland



8 Largest oil and gas companies in the US and Canada

8.1 EOG

8.2 ExxonMobil and XTO

8.3 Chevron Corporation

8.3.1 Noble Energy Inc. (Chevron)

8.4 Occidental Oil and Gas and Anadarko

8.4.1 Occidental Oil and Gas

8.4.2 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (Occidental Petroleum)

8.5 Marathon Oil

8.6 Pioneer Natural Resources

8.7 Chesapeake Operating Inc.

8.8 Devon Energy Production Company

8.1 WPX Energy (Merged with Devon)

8.2 Conoco Phillips Company

8.2.1 Concho Operating (ConocoPhillips)

8.3 APA Corporation (Apache Corporation)

8.4 Continental Resources Inc.

8.5 Diamondback E&P LLC

8.6 Ovintiv (Encana) and Newfield Exploration

8.7 Southwestern Energy

8.8 Hess Corporation

8.9 Whiting Petroleum

8.10 Tourmaline Oil Corp.

8.11 Canadian Natural Resources

8.12 Arc Resources

8.13 IPC Canada



9 Largest OFS companies in North America

9.1 Large OFS companies overview

9.2 Halliburton Company

9.3 Schlumberger Limited

9.3.1 Cameron International

9.4 Liberty Oilfield Services Inc

9.5 Baker Hughes Company

9.6 Weatherford International PLC

9.7 NOV Inc.

9.8 Nabors Industries Ltd.

9.9 Helmerich & Payne Inc.

9.10 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc

9.11 Precision Drilling Corporation

9.12 Parker Drilling Company

9.13 Trican Well Services Ltd

9.14 Calfrac Well Services Ltd

9.15 STEP Energy Services Ltd

9.16 Key Energy Services Inc

9.17 NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc

9.18 RPC Inc

9.19 KLX Energy Services Inc

9.20 Basic Energy Services Inc

9.21 Pioneer Energy Services Inc

9.22 Mammoth Services Inc

9.23 Nine Energy Services Inc

9.24 Transocean Ltd

9.25 Seadrill Ltd

9.26 Noble Corporation PLC

9.27 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.

9.28 Valaris PLC and Rowan Companies

9.29 Seventy-Seven Energy Inc.

9.30 AKITA Drilling

9.31 Ensign Energy Services (including Trinidad Drilling International JV)

9.32 Helix Energy Solutions Group

9.33 Superior Energy Services

9.34 ProPetro Holding Corp

9.35 Oceaneering International

9.36 Newpark

9.37 ProFrac (FTS International Inc)

9.38 ChampionX Corp and Apergy

9.39 NCS Multistage

9.40 Western Energy Services Corp

9.41 Total Energy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oykjyu



