New York, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sustainability and Circularity Matters-Contact Center Growth Opportunities under the ESG Umbrella" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293621/?utm_source=GNW





This is particularly timely, given that the COVID-19 pandemic provided an opening to further sustainability goals by accelerating the movement to the cloud, remote work, and the digital transformation.As an industry, CC solution providers have 4 common core SDGs:SDG 3: Good Health and Well-beingSDG 9: Industry Innovation and InfrastructureSDG 13: Climate ActionSDG 12: Responsible Consumption and ProductionIn addition, other SDGs have ongoing support, such as working on gender equality across a vendor’s customers and supply chains (SDG 5) or making equipment more accessible (such as agent screens) (SDG 8). Others are developed by companies in the CC space but include capabilities beyond the CC, such as having security practices/portfolios (SDG 16). Examples include:SDG 5: Gender EqualitySDG 8: Decent Work and Economic GrowthSDG 10: Reduced InequalitiesSDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities (green buildings)SDG 16: Peace, Justice, and Strong InstitutionsThis Frost & Sullivan growth opportunity study examines SDG efforts and actions solution providers in the CC industry have taken as part of broader ESG plans. It details existing ESG table stake efforts and highlights a few providers excelling in making an impact on SDGs.

Author: Nancy Jamison

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293621/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________