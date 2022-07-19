New York, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East Missile Defense Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293629/?utm_source=GNW

This trend catalyzes regional MD participants to transform their military posture rapidly for MD projection as part of their military deterrence strategy.International MD cooperation is becoming vital to global defense and regional military coalitions, including in the Middle East. International cooperation enhances the national security of members and supports efforts to counter advanced missile threats. The MD cooperative engagement in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is still in the preliminary stages. Cooperation could improve by developing indigenous industries, participating in joint military exercises, streamlining the MD sales process, and collaborating with the United States and Israel, the global leaders for MD, following the signing of the Abraham Accords. However, the lack of operational MD experience, technological gaps, and command and control challenges limit most GCC members in promoting and deploying advanced MD solutions. These restraints become even more complex when discussing multilayered regional architecture, a leading US national security interest in the Middle East.This study maps the Middle East MD land-based segment trends, programs, and platforms in five leading countries, exploring all MD categories. This study uses secondary and primary research data, including information from the Frost & Sullivan database. Primary research accounts for 20% of the study as the principal analyst conducted interviews with leading market stakeholders. The study highlights primary MD subsystems deployed in the Middle East, such as advanced radars and solutions for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. The study expects the MD industry to prioritize specific technologies, such as directed energy, an advanced ground-based electric laser, or fiber laser, and outlines growth opportunities on which market stakeholders can capitalize.

Author: Avi Kalo

