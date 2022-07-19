Global Coated Paper Market Report to 2028 - Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts

Dublin, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coated Paper Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global coated paper market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2022 to 2028. The report predicts the global coated paper market to grow with a CAGR of over 3% over the forecast period from 2022-2028. The study on coated paper market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2022 to 2028.



The report on coated paper market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global coated paper market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global coated paper market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

Rising internet trade and online sales are expected to propel market growth.

Escalating demand for flexible paper packaging will drive market growth.

2) Restraints

Volatility in the wood pulp prices will restrain the growth.

3) Opportunities

Increasing demand for high quality print images will provide growth opportunities to the market.

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the coated paper market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the coated paper market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global coated paper market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Coated Paper Market Highlights

2.2. Coated Paper Market Projection

2.3. Coated Paper Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Coated Paper Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Coated Paper Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Coating Material

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Coated Paper Market



4. Coated Paper Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. The Global Coated Paper Market by Application

5.1. Printing

5.2. Packaging

5.3. Business Communication

5.4. Labels

5.5. Coated Fine Paper

5.6. Standard Coated Fine Paper



6. Global Coated Paper Market by Coating Material

6.1. Art Papers

6.2. Market Size & Forecast

6.3. Grounded Calcium Carbonate

6.4. Precipitated Calcium Carbonate

6.5. Kaolin Clay

6.6. Talc

6.7. Wax

6.8. Others



7. Global Coated Paper Market by Type

7.1. Standard Coated Fine Paper

7.2. Low Coat Weight Paper

7.3. Art Paper

7.4. Coated Fine Paper

7.5. Coated Groundwood Paper

7.6. Others



8. Global Coated Paper Market by Region 2022-2028

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Coated Paper Market by Application

8.1.2. North America Coated Paper Market by Coating Material

8.1.3. North America Coated Paper Market by Type

8.1.4. North America Coated Paper Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Coated Paper Market by Application

8.2.2. Europe Coated Paper Market by Coating Material

8.2.3. Europe Coated Paper Market by Type

8.2.4. Europe Coated Paper Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Coated Paper Market by Application

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Coated Paper Market by Coating Material

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Coated Paper Market by Type

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Coated Paper Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Coated Paper Market by Application

8.4.2. RoW Coated Paper Market by Coating Material

8.4.3. RoW Coated Paper Market by Type

8.4.4. RoW Coated Paper Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Coated Paper Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Oji Holdings Corporation

9.2.2. Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

9.2.3. Stora Enso OYJ

9.2.4. GF Biochemicals Ltd.

9.2.5. Sappi Limited

9.2.6. Verso Corporation

9.2.7. UPM

9.2.8. Resolute Forest Products

9.2.9. Packaging Corporation of America

9.2.10. Dunn Paper Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/71znso