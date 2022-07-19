Worldwide Ceramic Coating Industry to 2028 - Featuring Bodycote, APS Materials and Saint Gobain Among Others

Dublin, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ceramic Coating Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global ceramic coating market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2022 to 2028. The report predicts the global ceramic coating market to grow with a CAGR of around 7% over the forecast period from 2022-2028.

The study on ceramic coating market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2022 to 2028.



The report on ceramic coating market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global ceramic coating market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global ceramic coating market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

The rising demand for ceramic coatings in the automotive industry is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Growing application of the product in the healthcare sector will drive market growth.

2) Restraints

The high product cost will restrain the growth.

3) Opportunities

Emerging product applications in the aerospace and healthcare industries are further expected to offer new growth opportunities to the overall industry during the forecast period.

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the ceramic coating market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the ceramic coating market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global ceramic coating market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Ceramic Coating Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Ceramic Coating Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Technology

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user Industry

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Ceramic Coating Market



4. Ceramic Coating Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. The Global Ceramic Coating Market by Type

5.1. Carbide

5.2. Nitride

5.3. Oxide

5.4. Others



6. Global Ceramic Coating Market by Technology

6.1. Thermal Spray

6.2. Physical Vapor Deposition

6.3. Chemical Vapor Deposition

6.4. Atmospheric Outer Spray

6.5. Others



7. Global Ceramic Coating Market by End-user Industry

7.1. Aerospace and Defense

7.2. Transportation

7.3. Healthcare

7.4. Energy and Power

7.5. Industrial

7.6. Others



8. Global Ceramic Coating Market by Region 2022-2028



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Ceramic Coating Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Company

9.2.2. Praxair Surface Technologies Inc.

9.2.3. Kurt J. Lesker Company Ltd.

9.2.4. Bodycote PLC

9.2.5. APS Materials Inc.

9.2.6. Aremco Products Inc.

9.2.7. Saint Gobain S.A.

9.2.8. Cetek Ceramic Technologies Ltd.

9.2.9. Keronite Group Limited

9.2.10. Morgan Technical Ceramics

