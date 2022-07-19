The Global Welding Equipment Market is expected to grow by $ 5.68 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.17% during the forecast period

New York, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Welding Equipment Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01936915/?utm_source=GNW

17% during the forecast period. Our report on the welding equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the emergence of friction stir welding technology in the automotive sector, increasing demand for wind farms, and the emergence of laser welding equipment.

The welding equipment market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The welding equipment market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive

• Construction

• Aerospace and defense

• Shipbuilding

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing adoption of automated solutions for welding as one of the prime reasons driving the welding equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, increased use of welding information management systems and the use of additive manufacturing in industries will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on welding equipment market covers the following areas:

• Welding equipment market sizing

• Welding equipment market forecast

• Welding equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading welding equipment market vendors that include Ador Welding Ltd., AMADA Co. Ltd., Banner Welding Inc., Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik GmbH, Colfax Corp., DAIHEN Corp., Doncasters Group Ltd., Fronius International GmbH, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Kobe Steel Ltd., Kriton Weld Equipments Pvt. Ltd., Miller Electric LLC, Mitco Weld Products Pvt. Ltd., Mogora Pvt. Ltd., OBARA Group Inc., Panasonic Corp., Sonics and Materials Inc., Telwin Spa, The Lincoln Electric Co., and voestalpine AG. Also, the welding equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

