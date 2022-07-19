Unitil Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HAMPTON, N.H., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unitil Corporation (NYSE: UTL) (unitil.com) has scheduled the release of its second quarter 2022 earnings before the market opens on August 2, 2022. Unitil will host its conference call and webcast later that day at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to review its quarterly results. Related presentation materials will be available before the call on the Company’s Investors page at investors.unitil.com.



The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the Company’s Investors page at investors.unitil.com. Interested parties may access the call by registering via web link here. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the website at investors.unitil.com.

About Unitil Corporation

Unitil Corporation provides energy for life by safely and reliably delivering natural gas and electricity in New England. We are committed to the communities we serve and to developing people, business practices, and technologies that lead to the delivery of dependable, more efficient energy. Unitil Corporation is a public utility holding company with operations in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Together, Unitil’s operating utilities serve approximately 107,700 electric customers and 86,600 natural gas customers. For more information about our people, technologies, and community involvement please visit unitil.com.

For more information please contact:

Todd Diggins – Investor Relations

Phone: 603-773-6504

Email: diggins@unitil.com

Alec O’Meara – Media Relations

Phone: 603-773-6404

Email: omeara@unitil.com