The Global Laser Cutting Machine Market is expected to grow by $ 1.25 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 4.91% during the forecast period

91% during the forecast period. Our report on the laser cutting machine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing focus on automating the metal cutting process, rising demand for fiber laser cutting machines, and growing investment in the aerospace and defense industry.

The laser cutting machine market analysis includes end-user and product segments and geographic landscape.



The laser cutting machine market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive

• Aerospace and defense

• Electrical and electronics

• Industrial machinery

• Others



By Product

• Fiber

• Solid-state

• Diode

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising digitalization in manufacturing processes as one of the prime reasons driving the laser cutting machine market growth during the next few years. Also, technological innovations in laser cutting machines and growing focus on additive manufacturing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on laser cutting machine market covers the following areas:

• Laser cutting machine market sizing

• Laser cutting machine market forecast

• Laser cutting machine market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading laser cutting machine market vendors that include ALPHA LASER GmbH, AMADA Co. Ltd., Bystronic Laser AG, Cangzhou Lead Laser Technology Co. Ltd., Chutian Laser, Coherent Inc., El.En. Spa, Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., HGLaser Engineering Co. Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., Jenoptik AG, Jinan Bond Laser Co., Koike Aronson Inc., LZK CNC Machine Tool Anhui Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Manz AG, Messer Cutting Systems GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., MKS Instruments Inc., PRIMA INDUSTRIE Spa, Salvagnini Italia Spa, Shenzhen Hymson Laser Intelligent Equipments Co. Ltd., Trotec Laser GmbH, TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG, Universal Laser Systems Inc., and Yamazaki Mazak Corp. Also, the laser cutting machine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

