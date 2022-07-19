Global Herbal Beauty Products Market to 2030 - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis

Dublin, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Herbal Beauty Products Market, by Product Type, by End-user, by Distribution Channel, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Products containing herbs, plant-based ingredients, and combination of active parts of plants and plant material are referred to as herbal beauty products.

Increasing awareness about the harmful effects of using synthetic cosmetics coupled with rising demand for green labeled personal and beauty care products is expected to propel growth of herbal beauty products market. Various government and non-government organizations are engaged in creating awareness related to herbal and organic beauty products through campaigns.



Market Dynamics

Asia Pacific is projected to hold the significant position in global herbal beauty products market, followed by Europe and North America over the forecast period. Growing grooming products and organic beauty market in Asia pacific and Europe is fueling growth of market in these regions.

According to Soil Association's Organic Beauty and Wellbeing, natural and organic beauty market grew by 16% in 2020 as compared to previous year and sales of organic certified products was valued at US$ 96.00 million in the U.K. Also, they launched a beauty campaign in 2020 to increase awareness about organic beauty and health products with their benefits.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of global herbal beauty products market, and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global herbal beauty products market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Arbonne International, LLC, Bio Veda Action Research Co., Hemas Holdings PLC, Klienz Herbal Pvt. Ltd., Lotus Herbals Limited, Marc Anthony Cosmetics, Inc., Shahnaz Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd, The Himalaya Drug Company, Vasa Global Cosmetics, and Weleda AG.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global herbal beauty products market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, Herbal beauty products manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global herbal beauty products market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Product Type

Market Snippet, By End User

Market Snippet, By Distribution Channel

Market Snippet, By Region

Publisher Opportunity Map

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Scenario

Key Developments

Industry Trend

4. Global Herbal Beauty Products Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

Overview

Factors Affecting Global Herbal Beauty Products Market - COVID-19

Impact Analysis

5. Global Herbal Beauty Products Market, By Product Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2021, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030

Segment Trends

Skin Care

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Hair Care

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Fragrance

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)

6. Global Herbal Beauty Products Market, By End User, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2021, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030

Segment Trends

Men

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Women

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)

7. Global Herbal Beauty Products Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2021, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030

Segment Trends

Hypermarkets

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Supermarkets

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Online Stores

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Specialty Stores

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)

8. Global Herbal Beauty Products Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, By Region, 2021, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, For Region, 2022 - 2030

North America

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022, 2025 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2021 - 2028

Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By End User, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Countries

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022, 2025 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2021 - 2028

Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By End User, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Countries

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022, 2025 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2021 - 2028

Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By End User, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Countries

U.K.

Germany

Italy

France

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022, 2025 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2021 - 2028

Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By End User, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Countries

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Analysis, By Region/Country, 2022, 2025 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Region/Country, 2021 - 2028

Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By End User, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)

Sub-Regions

Middle East

Africa

9. Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)

Company Profiles

Arbonne International, LLC

Bio Veda Action Research Co.

Hemas Holdings PLC

Klienz Herbal Pvt. Ltd.

Lotus Herbals Limited.

Marc Anthony Cosmetics, Inc.

Shahnaz Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd.

The Himalaya Drug Company

Vasa Global Cosmetics

Weleda AG.

10. Section

