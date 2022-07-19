Global Herbal Beauty Products Market to 2030 - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis

Dublin, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Herbal Beauty Products Market, by Product Type, by End-user, by Distribution Channel, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Products containing herbs, plant-based ingredients, and combination of active parts of plants and plant material are referred to as herbal beauty products.
Increasing awareness about the harmful effects of using synthetic cosmetics coupled with rising demand for green labeled personal and beauty care products is expected to propel growth of herbal beauty products market. Various government and non-government organizations are engaged in creating awareness related to herbal and organic beauty products through campaigns.
Market Dynamics
Asia Pacific is projected to hold the significant position in global herbal beauty products market, followed by Europe and North America over the forecast period. Growing grooming products and organic beauty market in Asia pacific and Europe is fueling growth of market in these regions.
According to Soil Association's Organic Beauty and Wellbeing, natural and organic beauty market grew by 16% in 2020 as compared to previous year and sales of organic certified products was valued at US$ 96.00 million in the U.K. Also, they launched a beauty campaign in 2020 to increase awareness about organic beauty and health products with their benefits.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of global herbal beauty products market, and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global herbal beauty products market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Arbonne International, LLC, Bio Veda Action Research Co., Hemas Holdings PLC, Klienz Herbal Pvt. Ltd., Lotus Herbals Limited, Marc Anthony Cosmetics, Inc., Shahnaz Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd, The Himalaya Drug Company, Vasa Global Cosmetics, and Weleda AG.
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global herbal beauty products market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, Herbal beauty products manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global herbal beauty products market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, By Product Type
- Market Snippet, By End User
- Market Snippet, By Distribution Channel
- Market Snippet, By Region
- Publisher Opportunity Map
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- PEST Analysis
- PORTER's Five Forces Analysis
- Market Opportunities
- Regulatory Scenario
- Key Developments
- Industry Trend
4. Global Herbal Beauty Products Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
- Overview
- Factors Affecting Global Herbal Beauty Products Market - COVID-19
- Impact Analysis
5. Global Herbal Beauty Products Market, By Product Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2021, 2025, and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Skin Care
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Hair Care
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Fragrance
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Others
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)
6. Global Herbal Beauty Products Market, By End User, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2021, 2025, and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Men
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Women
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)
7. Global Herbal Beauty Products Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2021, 2025, and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Hypermarkets
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Supermarkets
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Online Stores
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Specialty Stores
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Others
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Million)
8. Global Herbal Beauty Products Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, By Region, 2021, 2025, and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, For Region, 2022 - 2030
- North America
- Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022, 2025 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2021 - 2028
- Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)
- Market Size and Forecast, By End User, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)
- Countries
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022, 2025 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2021 - 2028
- Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)
- Market Size and Forecast, By End User, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)
- Countries
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022, 2025 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2021 - 2028
- Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)
- Market Size and Forecast, By End User, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)
- Countries
- U.K.
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022, 2025 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2021 - 2028
- Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)
- Market Size and Forecast, By End User, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)
- Countries
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Market Share Analysis, By Region/Country, 2022, 2025 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Region/Country, 2021 - 2028
- Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)
- Market Size and Forecast, By End User, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)
- Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017- 2030 (US$ Million)
- Sub-Regions
- Middle East
- Africa
9. Competitive Landscape
- Heat Map Analysis
- Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)
- Company Profiles
- Arbonne International, LLC
- Bio Veda Action Research Co.
- Hemas Holdings PLC
- Klienz Herbal Pvt. Ltd. .
- Lotus Herbals Limited.
- Marc Anthony Cosmetics, Inc.
- Shahnaz Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd.
- The Himalaya Drug Company
- Vasa Global Cosmetics
- Weleda AG.
10. Section
