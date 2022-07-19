The Global Stretch and Shrink Film Market is expected to grow by $ 4.72 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.76% during the forecast period

New York, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stretch and Shrink Film Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02564881/?utm_source=GNW

76% during the forecast period. Our report on the stretch and shrink film market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in retail sector, increasing demand for packaged food and beverage products, and increasing demand for logistics and warehousing.

The stretch and shrink film market analysis includes the application and type segments and geographic landscape.



The stretch and shrink film market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Food and beverages

• Industrial or bulk

• Consumer goods

• Pharmaceuticals



By Type

• Stretch film

• Shrink film



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing adoption of bioplastics as one of the prime reasons driving the stretch and shrink film market growth during the next few years. Also, increased use of LLDPE over other forms of polyethylene and increasing focus on recycling to reduce plastic waste will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on stretch and shrink film market covers the following areas:

• Stretch and shrink film market sizing

• Stretch and shrink film market forecast

• Stretch and shrink film market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading stretch and shrink film market vendors that include Allied Propack Pvt. Ltd., American Eagle Packaging, Anchor Packaging LLC, Baoding Enshi Packaging Co. Ltd., Berry Global Group Inc., Bollore SE, C.I. TAKIRON Corp., Coveris Management GmbH, Eurofilms Extrusion Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corp., Fuji Seal International Inc., Groupe Barbier, HIPAC SpA, Inteplast Group, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., IPS Packaging and Automation, ISOFlex Packaging Corp., Paragon Films Inc., Rollsion Product Inc., SmartShield Packaging, and The Dow Chemical Co. Also, the stretch and shrink film market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



