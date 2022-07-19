Worldwide Cosmetics Industry to 2030 - Featuring Krylon, Avon Products and Chanel Among Others

Dublin, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Color Cosmetics Market, by Product Type, by Distribution Channel and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Color cosmetics are the colorants and other ingredients of cosmetics, which enhance the looks and form of the human body.

Global color cosmetics market is expected to grow at a higher rate due to increasing demand for organic and natural products of cosmetic products, effective distribution channels, which provides higher availability to consumers, and technological development such as customized color cosmetics.

These factors are expected to propel growth of color cosmetics market over the forecast period.



Market Dynamics

Asia Pacific is projected to hold the dominant position in the global color cosmetics market, followed by Europe and North America over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for cosmetic products from economies such as India, China, Australia, and Japan.

Furthermore, increasing awareness among consumers towards natural and organic cosmetic products due to presence of toxic materials in conventional cosmetics is fueling growth of the color cosmetics market in this region. For instance, in China from 2017 to 2020, 43.1% of consumers shifted from chemical cosmetic products to organic cosmetic products. Several manufacturers are expanding their color cosmetics product portfolio through various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of global color cosmetics market, and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global color cosmetics market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Beiersdorf, Krylon, Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Amway, Avon Products Inc., CHANEL, CIATE, Coty Inc, Estee Lauder Inc, Johnson & Johnson, KRYOLAN, L'Oreal S.A, Revlon, Inc., Shiseido Company, Limited, and Unilever

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global color cosmetics market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, Color Cosmetics manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global Color Cosmetics market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Product Type

Market Snippet, By Distribution Channel

Market Snippet, By Region

Publisher Opportunity Map

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Scenario

Key Developments

Industry Trend

4. Global Color Cosmetics Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

Overview

Factors Affecting Global Color Cosmetics Market - COVID-19

Impact Analysis

5. Global Color Cosmetics Market, By Product Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022 - 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Nail care

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Lip Care

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Eye Make-up

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Face Make-up

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

6. Global Color Cosmetics Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022 - 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Hypermarkets

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Supermarkets

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Specialty stores

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

Online Stores

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

7. Global Color Cosmetics Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

8. Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)

Company Profiles

Beiersdorf

Krylon

Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Amway.

Avon Products Inc.

CHANEL

CIATE.

Coty Inc..

Estee Lauder Inc

Johnson & Johnson.

KRYOLAN

L'Oreal S.A.

Company Overview

Revlon, Inc.

Shiseido Company, Limited.

Company Overview

Unilever

9. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7mkwn

