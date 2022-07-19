Worldwide Cosmetics Industry to 2030 - Featuring Krylon, Avon Products and Chanel Among Others

Dublin, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Color Cosmetics Market, by Product Type, by Distribution Channel and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Color cosmetics are the colorants and other ingredients of cosmetics, which enhance the looks and form of the human body.
Global color cosmetics market is expected to grow at a higher rate due to increasing demand for organic and natural products of cosmetic products, effective distribution channels, which provides higher availability to consumers, and technological development such as customized color cosmetics.
These factors are expected to propel growth of color cosmetics market over the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
Asia Pacific is projected to hold the dominant position in the global color cosmetics market, followed by Europe and North America over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for cosmetic products from economies such as India, China, Australia, and Japan.
Furthermore, increasing awareness among consumers towards natural and organic cosmetic products due to presence of toxic materials in conventional cosmetics is fueling growth of the color cosmetics market in this region. For instance, in China from 2017 to 2020, 43.1% of consumers shifted from chemical cosmetic products to organic cosmetic products. Several manufacturers are expanding their color cosmetics product portfolio through various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of global color cosmetics market, and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global color cosmetics market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Beiersdorf, Krylon, Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Amway, Avon Products Inc., CHANEL, CIATE, Coty Inc, Estee Lauder Inc, Johnson & Johnson, KRYOLAN, L'Oreal S.A, Revlon, Inc., Shiseido Company, Limited, and Unilever
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global color cosmetics market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, Color Cosmetics manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global Color Cosmetics market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, By Product Type
- Market Snippet, By Distribution Channel
- Market Snippet, By Region
- Publisher Opportunity Map
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- PEST Analysis
- PORTER's Five Forces Analysis
- Market Opportunities
- Regulatory Scenario
- Key Developments
- Industry Trend
4. Global Color Cosmetics Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
- Overview
- Factors Affecting Global Color Cosmetics Market - COVID-19
- Impact Analysis
5. Global Color Cosmetics Market, By Product Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 - 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Nail care
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Lip Care
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Eye Make-up
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Face Make-up
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
6. Global Color Cosmetics Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 - 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Hypermarkets
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Supermarkets
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Specialty stores
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Online Stores
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
7. Global Color Cosmetics Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
8. Competitive Landscape
- Heat Map Analysis
- Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)
- Company Profiles
- Beiersdorf
- Krylon
- Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
- Amway.
- Avon Products Inc.
- CHANEL
- CIATE.
- Coty Inc..
- Estee Lauder Inc
- Johnson & Johnson.
- KRYOLAN
- L'Oreal S.A.
- Company Overview
- Revlon, Inc.
- Shiseido Company, Limited.
- Company Overview
- Unilever
9. Section
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7mkwn
Attachment