The Global Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market is expected to grow by $ 56.42 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.29% during the forecast period

42 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.29% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the emergence of specialized paper and paperboard containers, environmental benefits associated with paper and paperboard containers, and rising demand from the e-commerce industry.

The paper and paperboard container and packaging market analysis includes product and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The paper and paperboard container and packaging market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Paper bags and sacks

• Corrugated containers and packaging

• Folding boxes and cases

• Others



By End-user

• Food and beverages

• Industrial products

• Healthcare

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the advent of smart packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the paper and paperboard container and packaging market growth during the next few years. Also, the use of QR codes with packaging and the growing demand for lightweight containers and foodservice packaging will lead to sizable demand in the market.



Our report on paper and paperboard container and packaging market covers the following areas:

• Paper and paperboard container and packaging market sizing

• Paper and paperboard container and packaging market forecast

• Paper and paperboard container and packaging market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading paper and paperboard container and packaging market vendors that include ALL PACKAGING Co., Amcor Plc, Cascades Inc., CINIVU Media Pvt. Ltd., DS Smith Plc, Evergreen Packaging LLC, International Paper Co., Keystone Folding Box Co., Klabin SA, Koch Industries Inc., Kruger Inc., Mondi plc, Nampak Ltd., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Packaging Corp. of America, Rengo Co. Ltd., Smurfit Kappa Group, The Tetra Laval Group, WestRock Co., and METSA GROUP. Also, the paper and paperboard container and packaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

